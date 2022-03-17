Dennis Schlaffer to Lead Intact Insurance Financial Services Business Unit

PLYMOUTH, Minn., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions, the brand for Intact Financial Corporation's (TSX: IFC) U.S. insurance company subsidiaries, announced that Dennis Schlaffer has been appointed to lead its Financial Services business unit in the U.S. Dennis succeeds Craig Collins, who has been in the role since 2005.

"In the short time he's been with Intact, Dennis has made a tremendous impact and we are pleased to recognize him with this leadership opportunity. The expertise and experience he brings to the Financial Services team will help provide unparalleled service to customers and our producer partners as we work to meet their changing needs," said Nelson Kefauver, Head of Financial and Professional Lines, North America. "We thank Craig Collins for successfully overseeing our Financial Services segment and wish him the best as he moves into a leadership role on Intact's North American Specialty Underwriting team reporting to Pete Weightman, SVP and CUO, Specialty Solutions, North America."

Dennis Schlaffer joined Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions in 2019 as Chief Underwriting Officer for the Management Liability business unit. With more than 20 years of experience, he's previously held roles overseeing large account management liability underwriting, financial institutions and public company insurance solutions. Dennis will report to Nelson Kefauver.

About Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions: Throughout the United States, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions' underwriting companies offer a broad range of specialty insurance products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Each business is managed by an experienced team of specialty insurance professionals focused on a specific customer group or industry segment, and providing distinct products and tailored coverages and services. Targeted solutions include group accident and health; commercial and contract surety; entertainment; environmental; excess property; financial institutions; financial services; inland marine; management liability; ocean marine; technology; and tuition refund. For further information about U.S. products and services visit: intactspecialty.com.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is the marketing brand for the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC, a member of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. The insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC include Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of New York, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of Delaware, a Delaware insurer, OBI America Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, OBI National Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, and The Guarantee Company of North America USA, a Michigan insurer. Each of these insurers maintains its principal place of business at 605 Highway 169 N, Plymouth, MN 55441, except The Guarantee Company of North America USA, which is located at One Towne Square, Southfield, MI 48076. For information about Intact Financial Corporation, visit: intactfc.com

View original content:

SOURCE Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions