The Lakes Treatment Center is now in-network with Aetna, one of the nation's largest healthcare insurance providers. This update is expected to make the addiction treatment center's services more affordable to countless people in Northern California.

COPPEROPOLIS, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lakes Treatment Center has recently announced that it is now in-network with Aetna™. As an in-network partner with Aetna, the Northern California-based addiction treatment center is now able to accept healthcare policies provided by Aetna for many of its service and treatment options. The update should make it affordable for more people in the area to use The Lakes Treatment Center's unique and personalized addiction treatments.

The Lakes Treatment Center (PRNewswire)

Located on Lake Tulloch, The Lakes Treatment Center offers drug addiction treatments and alcohol addiction treatments in a private, peaceful, and non-judgmental setting. It has earned its licensure from the California Department of Health Care Services, as well as an accreditation from The Joint Commission. With these two accolades and the new in-network partnership with Aetna, the addiction treatment center continues its mission of being one of the most reliable addiction treatment centers in California if not the country.

In addition to Aetna insurance policies, The Lakes Treatment Center also accepts most insurance policies from Anthem® BlueCross, Cigna®, Health Net®, and First Health®. With participation from these other insurance providers, the treatment center can provide affordable addiction recovery treatments to even more people in need of it.

For more information about Aetna health insurance, interested parties can visit https://www.aetna.com/. More information about The Lakes Treatment Center can be found at https://www.thelakestreatmentcenter.com/.

Media Contact:

Travis Wilson

831-801-1947

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Lakes Treatment Center