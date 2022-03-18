Cookie and Scoop Team Up on First Branded Swirl at sweetFrog

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- sweetFrog (www.sweetFrog.com), the premium frozen yogurt brand, is celebrating spring's arrival with a special pairing of two new sweetFrog branded flavors. The sweetFrog sweetTreat swirl is now available at participating U.S. sweetFrog stores.

The sweetFrog sweetTreat features mascots, Cookie and Scoop, in first branded swirl!

sweetFrog's mascot, Cookie, whipped up a creation inspired by her all-time favorite dessert, creating Cookie's Sugar Cookie Frozen Yogurt. Meanwhile, sweetFrog's mascot, Scoop, added his own twist to a classically sweet and creamy treat, and created Scoop's Cake Batter Frozen Yogurt. Swirled together, these two delicious flavors make up The sweetFrog sweetTreat.

The sweetFrog sweetTreat swirl takes fun to the next level when topped with sanding sugar and pink and lime green sprinkles.

"We are excited to announce sweetFrog's very own branded swirl, The sweetFrog sweetTreat," said Brittany Goetz, senior national marketing manager for Kahala Brands®, parent company of sweetFrog. "The two flavors together are the perfect way to highlight the sweet and fun-loving personalities of our beloved Scoop and Cookie!"

The sweetFrog sweetTreat swirl will be available at participating U.S. sweetFrog stores for a limited time until June 7, 2022.

Promotional Flavor:

Cookie's Sugar Cookie Frozen Yogurt

Scoop's Cake Batter Frozen Yogurt

Promotional Swirl:

Cookie's Sugar Cookie frozen yogurt and Scoop's Cake Batter frozen yogurt topped with white sanding sugar and pink and lime green sprinkles

About sweetFrog®

sweetFrog, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are more than 250 sweetFrog locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about sweetFrog, please visit www.sweetFrog.com.

