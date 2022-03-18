Cosmic Wire Partners with NFT Platform LEXIT to Launch LEXiLAND Metaverse

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Futuristic technology company Cosmic Wire has partnered with next-generation NFT platform LEXIT to develop LEXiLAND, an all-new metaverse. Together, the duo has secured a major partnership and will be announcing a massive NFT collection in April during Miami NFT Week.

(PRNewswire)

Cosmic Wire and LEXIT will be announcing a massive NFT collection in April during Miami NFT Week.

LEXiLAND is an upcoming novel metaverse that will elevate NFTs to their true potential. The all-new ecosystem will go beyond just acquiring and monetizing virtual land, it will fully embed an interactive NFT Marketplace with NFT DeFi Liquidity.

LEXiLAND will feature prestigious NFT Drops and offer holders and its community with never-before-seen features and perks. By combining world-class entertainment with a highly rewarding NFT Ecosystem, LEXiLAND will make time spent within it fun, engaging, and rewarding.

"The LEXIT partnership with Cosmic Wire will enable us to create bleeding-edge experiences in our LEXiLAND metaverse," said Amir Kaltak, LEXIT Founder and CEO. "We couldn't be happier to join forces with Cosmic Wire and catapult the world of NFTs to a new dimension. It's all about having the right people around you, and Jerad Finck and his A-Player team are the perfect fit for LEXIT.com."

"Cosmic Wire is very excited to partner with the forward-thinking entity that is LEXIT, led by Amir Kaltak and Katia Zaitsev," added Cosmic Wire CEO Jerad Finck. "This is just the beginning of our relationship and our shared vision of spatial internet, and experiential Web3 based on the blockchain is trailblazing what's possible with today's technology. It's so very exciting to explore this space, and push into the digital revolution with LEXIT!"

For more information, please visit www.cosmicwire.com or www.lexit.com.

About LEXIT

LEXIT.com is a next-generation NFT and DeFi platform for tokenizing Intellectual Property into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Anyone owning Art, Music, Film/Videos, Patents, or Technical Inventions can join and submit a listing for an NFT Launch, collect NFTs, follow/like its favorite creators, and have the ability to build their NFT identity with LEXIT.

Soon, LEXIT will release an extension of its NFT Platform with an integration of its Decentralized Exchange (DEX) which will make launched NFTs immediately available for trading on LEXIT's DeFi Pools.

About Cosmic Wire:

Cosmic Wire is a platform agnostic Web3 company that offers brands, celebrities, artists, and IP collectors the ability to enhance, promote, license, and sell their work. Cosmic Wire expands the value of iconic physical and digital assets using tools such as blockchain, NFTs and immersive experiences. Staffed by some of the very best in the industry, Cosmic Wire's completely internalized development, marketing, and sales teams support clients from concept to close. One unique and key Cosmic Wire advantage is a client contract that provides a shared experience of success for Cosmic Wire and their clients. https://www.cosmicwire.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cosmic Wire