Air Partner Launches New Platinum Jubilee Package with Rosewood London, Featuring Opulent Accommodations, Roundtrip Private Charter, & More

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Partner, the leading global aviation services group, today announces the launch of an exclusive package in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee with Rosewood London, offering citizens of the world the opportunity to attend a once-in-a-lifetime event and experience a remarkable moment in history.

Expanding upon their role as the official Private Jet and Travel Partner of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, travelers can book the package and enjoy the most excellent accommodations and more in London. Given the nature and demand surrounding this global affair, only 25 packages are available for purchase.

"We are elated and honored to partner with Rosewood London to launch this extraordinary package which provides our customers with an opportunity to experience a truly once-in-a-lifetime event," says Mark Briffa, Chief Executive Officer of Air Partner. "At our core, we consistently strive to provide our customers with exceptional value through key partnerships and experiences to offer something they would not otherwise have access to, and this new package achieves just that."

Along with round-trip, world-class, private charter from the U.S., the offer includes:

Special invitation to be a guest of Air Partner with exclusive invitation-only opportunities across the Platinum Jubilee weekend, including hospitality and a champagne reception;

Luxurious accommodations in the spacious Grand Premier Suite or Executive King Room at Rosewood London, one of the UK's finest hotels;

Deluxe in-flight experience, inclusive of a curated dining menu, with festive arrangements available from champagne, tea and biscuits, hors d'oeuvre, charcuterie board, and more;

Exclusive access to a globally acclaimed concierge service, providing support booking transfers, hotels, restaurants, European & UK trips, and events, as well as a tailor-made London City Guide;

In January 2022, Air Partner was announced as the Preferred Private Jet/Travel Partner supporting the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which will take place on Sunday, 5th June 2022 to celebrate The Queen's 70-year reign. To celebrate the anniversary, events and initiatives will take place throughout the year, culminating in a four day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June. The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen's 70 years of service.

Pricing for the Platinum Jubilee Package begins at $175,000, inclusive of accommodations, roundtrip, private charter, and special inclusions. Given only 25 packages are available for purchase, the offer is subject to availability. Terms and conditions apply. Accommodation is fully pre-payable and non-refundable.

For more information about Air Partner's Platinum Jubilee Package, please visit https://www.airpartner.com/en-us/private-jets/platinum-jubilee-pageant. Follow Air Partner on Instagram @airpartner, Twitter @airpartnerusa, and Facebook @airpartnerplc.

