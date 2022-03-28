StimLabs, LLC. Announces Addition of New Product, Vialize™, to Expand Product Portfolio

A lyophilized, dehydrated complete human placental membrane allograft designed for chronic and acute wounds.

ROSWELL, Ga., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StimLabs, a leader in regenerative technologies and products that are revolutionizing patient care through innovation and personalized solutions, today announced the rebranding of their hospital based dehydrated complete human placental membrane (dCHPM), as Vialize.

StimLabs' goal has always been to streamline patient care for both physicians and their hospital systems. The decision to rebrand their leading lyophilized dCHPM allograft is an integral part of StimLabs' recent strategic branding initiative to provide clarity around site of service application. StimLabs' long-term mission is to create solutions to the more precise needs of patients by providing a comprehensive product portfolio to customers.

Vialize is offered in a sheet format to be used as a wound covering, or barrier membrane, over chronic and acute wounds. This includes dermal ulcers and other defects, such as surgical defects. The native placental membrane is a complex biological tissue comprised of a variety of extracellular matrix components that are distributed throughout the three native layers.1 Through the patented Clearify™ process, Vialize preserves the native architecture, key structural components, and more.1 The dCHPM is presented in a lyophilized form providing an opaque, thick graft.

About StimLabs

StimLabs, LLC, was founded in 2015 with a desire to advance the state of regenerative medicine. Within a year of its inception, StimLabs built and certified an ISO Class 7 clean room facility, conceptualized and launched a suite of placental-derived products, developed an extensive product pipeline across a range of clinical applications, and established a portfolio of intellectual property. Stimlabs' product portfolio applies to a wide range of clinical applications and provides a foundation on which StimLabs is developing new regenerative technologies at the intersection of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and tissue transplants. For more information, visit www.stimlabs.com.

Contact

Taylor Stark

1225 Northmeadow Parkway

Suite 104

Roswell, GA 30076

taylor@stimlabs.com

www.stimlabs.com

REFERENCES

1. Data on file

View original content:

SOURCE StimLabs