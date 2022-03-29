Allied Electronics & Automation Offers Banner Engineering's Innovative Snap Signal IIoT Solutions, Including the new DXMR90 Industrial Controller

Banner's Snap Signal portfolio of modular, brand agnostic, plug-and-play IIoT solutions allows users to harvest both condition and process monitoring data from legacy equipment quickly, easily and economically — without upgrading equipment or disturbing existing controls — and transmit that insightful diagnostic data to any upstream system for data visualization and equipment and process improvements.

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation now offers Banner Engineering's Snap Signal portfolio of modular, brand agnostic, plug-and-play IIoT solutions, including the new Snap Signal DXMR90 industrial controller. Banner's Snap Signal solutions are designed to leverage machine data from automation islands scattered throughout the factory floor, convert disparate data signals from both condition monitoring and process monitoring solutions into a unified protocol and transmit that insightful diagnostic data to a dedicated PLC or SCADA control system for local processing or an edge device used to monitor equipment conditions in the cloud. Snap Signal solutions can also function as an overlay network, allowing users to tee into legacy sensors with a splitter, harvest data without upgrading equipment or disturbing the existing controls and transmit that data to any upstream system for data visualization and equipment and process improvements. The line currently offers IIoT solutions including in-line converters, adapters and filters and the new Snap Signal DXMR90 industrial controller.

Banner's new Snap Signal DXMR90 industrial controller is the central component of the Snap Signal device monitoring system and, as such, is designed for compatibility with a wide range of serial devices. This configurable controller features a rugged housing optimized for space and weight savings, IP67/IP68 sealing to eliminate the need for a control cabinet and four dedicated Modbus ports that support concurrent communication with four independent networks for faster response times. It also features a processor that receives signals from sensors and other connected devices, combines the disparate signals into a single unified stream and transmits that actionable data to a local processing hub or cloud system via a standard Industrial Ethernet protocol. And its internal logic controller uses simple action rules for programming, logging and data manipulation. The DXMR90 is currently the only IIoT device to feature five configurable Modbus RTU masters in a single housing. Ideal applications for the DXMR90 include condition monitoring, predictive maintenance, overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) analysis and tracking, lean manufacturing, data collection and performance metrics, diagnostics and troubleshooting, and edge processing.

"In today's market, virtually every customer has an IIoT initiative directed at making data-driven decisions on the factory floor, and most already have equipment that generates condition and process data for local consumption; they just aren't able to unify the machines' various data signals and easily and economically transmit that data to the cloud. Our innovative Snap Signal product portfolio is based on standard M12 connectivity and can get your data where you want it regardless of which PLCs you use to control your machines, which signal types they generate, which IO types you use or which SCADA or cloud platform you want to use," said Luke Karnas, Director of Global Business Development at Banner Engineering. "Snap Signal solutions allow you to add intelligence to your equipment and gather insights from your existing IO without coding into a PLC and potentially disrupting the existing controls. They can also enrich data like discrete signals to give you information like count and rate instead of just indicating the presence or absence of a widget on your line. Additionally, these disruptive IIoT solutions are extremely flexible. Snap Signal solutions support à la carte IO implementation, enabling both right-sized systems and quick, easy and economical expansion."

Banner's new Snap Signal DXMR90 industrial controller is rated for 12–30 VDC and operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +70°C with a maximum of 90% relative, non-condensing humidity and is currently in stock at Allied Electronics & Automation. Available accessories also in stock at Allied include a mounting bracket, four-pin M12 D-Code to RJ45 shielded Ethernet cordsets, double-ended, four-pin, threaded M12 cordsets and single-ended, five-pin threaded M12 cordsets. For more information about Banner's Snap Signal portfolio of modular, brand agnostic, plug-and-play IIoT solutions, visit Banner's Snap Signal landing page and DXMR90 product page or contact Allied's technical support team. For more information about the other Banner Engineering products that Allied carries, please visit Allied's Banner Engineering manufacturer page.

