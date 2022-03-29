Federal IT Solutions Provider The Goal Appoints Breanne Dunn as President

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goal Inc., leading provider of strategic teaming partnerships and IT Talent Solutions to the Federal Marketplace, announced today the appointment of Breanne Dunn to President.

Breanne Dunn appointed President of Federal IT Solutions Provider of The Goal (PRNewswire)

This marks an important new chapter for The Goal in its quest to becoming the leading Federal partner for tech talent.

This key executive appointment marks an important new growth chapter for The Goal in its quest to becoming the market's leading Federal partner for large-scale US government contracts for tech talent.

With over 20 years in the industry, The Goal has built a deep and proven track record within select tech talent markets to include SaaS Implementations, Cloud Services, Application Development, and Data Management. The company's strategic roadmap ahead includes several optimization programs for delivery as well as innovative value-add partner engagement leveraging marketplace intel and specialized industry event networking.

With 19 years of professional experience overall and seven years with The Goal specifically, Breanne will leverage her extensive career to spearhead the company's accelerated growth vision alongside The Goal's existing leadership team of highly talented industry experts.

"Success is best achieved when the right leadership is at the top: leaders who know the true value of teamwork and partnership," said Beth Gilfeather, CEO of Motion Recruitment Partners, The Goal's parent company. "Breanne has amassed such impressive industry expertise over the years, but more importantly has built strong relationships with her co-workers and in the Federal marketplace at large to create an incredible and highly actionable network."

"The supply and demand dynamics for IT talent have never been more challenging and now is the perfect time to ramp up and expand our business so we can ensure high impact results for our clients. As we scale, our brand values will remain with building trusted and growing teaming partnerships as our number one goal," said Breanne Dunn.

About The Goal

The Goal Inc is a leading provider of IT talent solutions and a trusted teaming partner for IT modernization efforts within the Federal government. The Goal is part of the MRP portfolio of leading talent solutions companies in IT Staffing, Managed Solutions, RPO, and MSP. To learn more about The Goal, visit us here.

