SOLNA, Sweden, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Björn Züger has been appointed as the new President and CEO of Loomis USA, effective at the latest as of 1 August 2022. Currently, Björn is serving as Country President of Loomis Switzerland and Regional Vice President for Austria/Germany/Switzerland. Björn will report to the Loomis group's President and CEO and be a member of the group management team.

Björn Züger is a Swiss citizen born in 1970. He has attended business schools in Switzerland, specializing within logistics and supply chain management. Björn has previously held various management positions within the VIA MAT Group both in Europe and South America. The VIA MAT Group was acquired by Loomis in 2014.

Patrik Andersson, President and CEO, says:

"I'm very pleased to announce that Björn Züger will assume the responsibility to lead Loomis' operations in the USA, succeeding Aritz Larrea. Björn has a strong track record from his current position and I'm confident that he is very suitable to further develop our operations in the USA and deliver on our strategy, together with the rest of the USA management team and all employees."

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

March 30, 2022

CONTACT:

Patrik Andersson

President and CEO

Cell: +46 76 111 34 00

E-mail: patrik.andersson@loomis.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3535447/1556147.pdf Björn Züger appointed as new President and CEO of Loomis USA

View original content:

SOURCE Loomis AB