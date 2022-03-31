Bradley Welcomes Trent Appleby to Dallas Office

Experienced real estate attorney joins Bradley's national Real Estate Practice Group

DALLAS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that attorney Trent Appleby is joining the Dallas office as an associate in the Real Estate Practice Group.

Mr. Appleby's experience includes representing owners and buyers in the sale and acquisition of office buildings, warehouses, shopping centers, restaurants and freestanding retail properties across the country.

"We are very pleased to welcome Trent to our Dallas office," said Bradley partner Richard A. Sayles. "He is already very accomplished in his young career, and we are looking forward to the contributions he will make as a member of our team."

In addition to navigating commercial real estate acquisitions and sales from inception to closing, Mr. Appleby has guided clients in transactions involving large residential developments. His experience also includes preparation of loan documents and the subsequent re-sale of lots for residential construction.

Mr. Appleby has provided counsel to clients in complex, multi-party deals, including a 55-story condominium tower development project in which he represented a private developer in partnership with an institutional investor to develop, finance and raise equity.

Mr. Appleby is an active member of the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers and the Texas Real Estate Council. He attended Texas Christian University, where he was a member of the TCU baseball team, and received his B.S. in Communications with a minor in Criminal Justice. He received his law degree from the SMU Dedman School of Law in 2016. With the addition of Mr. Appleby, Bradley has a distinguished team of nearly 30 attorneys in its Dallas office.

