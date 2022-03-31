Christine Bedi becomes Vice President, General Counsel of Elkay Manufacturing.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkay Manufacturing is pleased to announce that Christine Bedi has been promoted to Vice President, General Counsel, effective March 28, 2022, following Kathy Deighan's announced intentions to retire from that same role later this year. Kathy plans to lend her support in the transition while continuing as Vice President, Counsel, and Corporate Secretary through mid-year, 2022.

Since joining the company as Corporate Attorney in 2017, Christine was promoted to Senior Corporate Counsel in February 2018 and then to Vice President, Associate General Counsel & Assistant Secretary in 2021. During this time, Christine has provided legal support for numerous acquisitions and divestitures at Elkay while helping the entire organization navigate contract reviews and negotiations and providing day-to-day legal advice and support wherever needed. Christine has reported to Kathy Deighan since joining the company and been preparing for taking on the role of Vice President, General Counsel for the past two years.

"Christine has provided incredible value to Elkay from day one, and it became clear early on that Christine would be a great choice to succeed me as General Counsel," said Kathy Deighan. "Christine is incredibly smart, hard-working, business-oriented, and passionate about Elkay. She is a trusted advisor to the business and has been a great friend and valuable sounding board. I am very proud of Christine's accomplishments at Elkay and congratulate her on this well-deserved promotion."

As Vice President, General Counsel, Christine will lead Elkay's Corporate Legal team, bringing significant strengths to the company's legal capability for an increasingly complex set of global business needs.

Prior to joining Elkay, Christine provided legal counsel for Ryan Specialty Insurance Group LLC, where she provided legal services for the wholesale insurance brokerage and underwriting businesses. Before that, Christine was an associate in the corporate department at Kirkland & Ellis, a prominent Chicago law firm.

Christine received a law degree (magna cum laude) from the University of Illinois College of Law and an MBA from the University of Illinois, College of Business.

About Elkay

Family-owned since 1920, Elkay has been making innovative products and delivering exceptional customer care for over a century. While proud to be America's No. 1 selling kitchen sink company, Elkay expanded its commercial offerings more than four decades ago and today delivers faucets, water coolers, drinking fountains, Smartwell Water Delivery Systems, and the award-winning ezH2O bottle filling stations, in addition to world-class stainless steel and quartz sinks. Like your family, Elkay has values and traditions that endure - like our commitment to sustainability and giving back to our community. Headquartered in the United States in Downers Grove, Illinois, Elkay employs over 2,300 employees worldwide, working from 14 locations across the U.S., China, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.elkay.com.

