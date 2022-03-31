GATOS SILVER, INC. (NYSE: GATO) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO)

Did you lose money on investments in Gatos Silver? If so, please visit Gatos Silver, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com to discuss your rights.

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Gatos Silver, Inc. ("Gatos" or the "Company") (NYSE: GATO) between October 28, 2020 and January 25, 2022, inclusive, including those investors who acquired Gatos common stock pursuant to and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering") conducted on or about October 28, 2020 of 24.6 million Gatos shares at $7.00 per share (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado and alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP. (PRNewsFoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP) (PRNewsfoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP) (PRNewswire)

Gatos focuses on the production, development and exploration of silver- and zinc-rich mineral deposits. The Company's primary operation is the Los Gatos Joint Venture ("LGJV") in Chihuahua, Mexico with Dowa Metals and Mining Co., Ltd. In addition to commercializing lead and zinc concentrates, the Company performs additional definition drilling to define and expand mineralization of the Cerro Los Gatos deposit ("CLG").

On October 29, 2020, the Company filed its prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC, which forms part of the Registration Statement. In the IPO, the Company sold approximately 24,644,500 shares of common stock at a price of $7.00 per share. The Company received net proceeds of approximately $156.1 million from the Offering. The proceeds from the IPO were purportedly to be used to retire a portion of the Los Gatos Working Capital Facility, repurchase an 18.5% interest in the Los Gatos Joint Venture, fund near-term debt service needs, conduct a feasibility study for a 3,000 tpd production rate expansion of the CLG mine, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

On January 25, 2022, after the market closed, Gatos Silver revealed that "there were errors in the technical report entitled 'Los Gatos Project, Chihuahua, Mexico' with an effective date of July 1, 2020 . . . , as well as indications that there is an overestimation in the existing resource model." On a preliminary basis, the Company estimated a potential reduction of the metal content of the mineral reserve ranging from 30% to 50% of the metal content remaining after depletion.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $7.02, or almost 69%, to close at $3.17 per share on January 26, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

In the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the technical report for Gatos's primary mine, the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, contained certain errors; (2) that, among other things, the mineral reserves had been overestimated by as much as 50%; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 25, 2022 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased GATO securities, or common stock pursuant to the Offering, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Gatos Silver, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2022 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Peter Allocco

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(212) 951-2030

pallocco@bernlieb.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP