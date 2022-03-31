Hallaron Advertising Agency using digital ads to update local political campaigns

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallaron, a full-service advertising and branding agency in The Woodlands, Texas has begun using digital advertising platforms to serve smaller, local political advertisers. The advantage is using microtargeted geographic and behavioral factors to serve highly custom display and video ads to local voters. The results point to more efficient campaigns that can get better results even with monthly ad spends less than $10,000.

Through a collaborative partnership with Vici Media Inc., based in Philiadelphia, PA, Hallaron began using sophisticated digital platforms including precise targeting tools to serve ads among local county and even city elections in early 2022 primaries. Often reserved for larger business or political clients, Hallaron uses the same big-client ad tools to shape strategy for smaller local low budget campaigns. Often the focus is replacing older marketing thinking with smarter targeting that serves ads to local voters using cell phones and social media instead of billboards or direct mail.

"Our new political campaigns aim to serve voters with ads where they consume daily news and entertainment – that's through their mobile phones and the Internet," explains agency principal Mike Hallaron.

Statista reports that mobile media usage in the United States is set to increase to four hours and 29 minutes per day in 2022. Compare that time with traditional drive time and radio listening, print, or TV viewership.

Because of lengthy Covid-19 shutdowns, Hallaron says many Americans extended their digital and mobile reliance even further – turning to these devices for business, shopping, and reaching the world beyond their front door.

Direct mail is still popular in most small market political races where access to new digital techniques lags behind. Inexpensive yard signs are still widely used but limited. Digital and mobile ads include links to landing pages where voters can watch a candidates videos, read a bio, or review her platform positions on local issues. "When you add a well-executed social strategy on Facebook, the frequency and reach for a small campaign can be game-changing," Hallaron says.

Hallaron's digital partner Vici Media works with nearly 200 ad agencies and media companies in the U.S., serving 3 billion digital ad impressions annually. The company was named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 in 2020. Hallaron sees more clients educating themselves about creative digital media strategies, such as geofencing, mobile conquesting and social mirroring techniques, for example.

Hallaron Advertising Agency is an award-winning full-service ad agency in The Woodlands, Texas. Since 2003, Hallaron has helped reshape winning brands and mastered creative advertising campaigns that lead to better sales and business growth for their clients. Visit www.hallaron.com to learn more.

