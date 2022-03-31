Robert S. Purgason Joins EnLink to Lead Carbon Solutions Group

DALLAS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) has expanded its Carbon Solutions Group with the hiring of Robert "Bob" Purgason, a seasoned energy expert and prior executive of EnLink Midstream's predecessor, Crosstex Energy. Purgason will lead EnLink's Carbon Solutions Group as Managing Director of Carbon Solutions.

EnLink Midstream Logo (PRNewsFoto/EnLink Midstream) (PRNewswire)

Purgason brings extensive industry experience in growing new business lines and excellent industry relationships, both of which will help EnLink grow its carbon capture, transportation, and sequestration (CCS) business. Purgason will lead our Carbon Solutions Group, which consists of in-house commercial and engineering talent, including Scott Goldberg, Vice President of Carbon Solutions, who will continue to lead the day-to-day execution of the CCS business.

"The emerging CCS business is the most exciting opportunity for EnLink to participate in the energy transition, and it's critical, after establishing a complete CCS offering, that we have the right resources to make the most of our competitive advantages to scale this business," Chairman and CEO Barry Davis said. "When we think about the size of the opportunity and the work needed to fulfill its potential, we see the need for an executive level leader who can bring strategic vision and deep experience building new businesses. Having worked closely with Bob, I am confident his extensive industry knowledge, deep connections within the market, and business development experience, combined with his innate leadership abilities, will be extremely complimentary to our team."

Purgason brings over 40 years of experience in operations, business development and finance in the energy industry, including five years at Crosstex Energy serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Most recently, he was CEO of the predecessor to Altus Midstream. Prior to that, Purgason held senior executive positions at Williams Co. and Access Midstream.

Purgason currently serves on the board of directors of L.B. Foster Co. He has served on the Executive Committee of Texas Pipeline Association and Board of Directors at GPA Midstream Association. He holds a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the University of Oklahoma.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, NGL capabilities, and carbon capture, transportation and sequestration. Our purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for our employees, customers, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC). Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

Investor Relations: Brian Brungardt, Director of Investor Relations, 214-721-9353, brian.brungardt@enlink.com

Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Strategic Relations & Public Affairs, 214-721-9271, jill.mcmillan@enlink.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EnLink Midstream, LLC