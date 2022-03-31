SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds Y, PLAN, CTSX, and IDFB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) in connection with the proposed acquisition of Y by Berkshire Hathaway. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Y shareholders will receive $848.02 in cash for each share of Y common stock owned. If you own Y shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/y

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of PLAN by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PLAN shareholders will receive $66.00 in cash for each share of PLAN common stock owned. If you own PLAN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/plan

Citrix Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CTXS)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Citrix Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CTXS), in connection with the proposed acquisition of CTXS by affiliates of Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, CTXS shareholders will receive $104.00 in cash for each share of CTXS common stock that they hold. If you own CTXS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ctxs

Peak Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: IDFB)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Peak Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: IDFB), in connection with the proposed acquisition of IDFB by BAWAG Group. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, IDFB's shareholders will receive $12.05 in cash for each share of IDFB common stock that they hold. If you own IDFB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/idfb

