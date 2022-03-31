Snow Joe® Acquires Slick Products® --Deepens Expansion into Automotive Cleaning & Detailing Sector

Leading tech-driven tools company Snow Joe® announces acquisition of Slick Products® to expand its rapidly-growing automotive assortment, providing high-quality products designed to maintain the life, look, and value of vehicles and equipment.

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snow Joe® ( http://snowjoe.com ), a technology-driven tools company that innovates and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, eco-conscious home, yard, garage, and lawn and garden gear, recently announced the strategic acquisition of Slick Products to its family of brands, which include Snow Joe®, Sun Joe®, Aqua Joe®, and Auto Joe®.

Slick Products® non-corrosive cleaning solutions are specially formulated with high-quality ingredients designed to offer users a faster, safer, and easier cleaning experience for all their dirty toys. (PRNewswire)

Slick Products is a lifestyle brand with an engaging and loyal customer base.

The Slick Products® acquisition instantly combines the power of the #1 cleaning and detailing choice of the off-road industry with the formidable leader in the pressure washer sector, Sun Joe®. In the U.S. alone, the car care and auto-detailing market is a $13.7 billion industry, and Snow Joe® plans to deepen its stake in this consumer market sector through Slick Products®.

Founded in 2009, Slick Products® features an expansive line-up of cleaners and detailing sprays, pressure washer foam cannons, super-concentrated detergents, and wash kits for RVs, auto, watercraft, off-road vehicles and bikes. The majority of their products are developed and manufactured right here in the USA. The non-corrosive cleaning solutions are specially formulated with high-quality ingredients designed to offer users a faster, safer, and easier cleaning experience for all their dirty toys.

"Slick Products is a lifestyle brand with an engaging and loyal customer base. This brand is the perfect addition to our leading Sun Joe brand of pressure washers and our rapidly expanding Auto Joe line of products", commented Paul Riley, Chief Operating Officer of Snow Joe.

Snow Joe® plans to capitalize upon Slick Products strong, existing lineup as well as strategically develop and distribute new product offerings by leveraging its best-in-class technological eCommerce infrastructure and state-of-the-art fulfillment centers across the country, so that customers can enjoy a superior automotive cleaning experience at home. Visit slickproductsusa.com to shop the entire automotive assortment today.

About Snow Joe, LLC

Snow Joe — and its complementary brands Sun Joe, Aqua Joe, and Auto Joe — planted its roots as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer company that designs, develops and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, lawn and garden tools. Intuitively merging advanced eCommerce technology on the back-end with innovative tools on the front-end, the "Joe" family of brands has disrupted the lawn and garden landscape by its ability to get its tools quickly into the hands of its customers when they need them most. Originally founded in 2004 with the mission to bring homeowners smart winter solutions, the company has grown to become not only the market share leader in electric and cordless snowblowers, but also the leader in the electric pressure washer category. Over the years, Snow Joe has evolved into a robust, omnichannel, customer-centric business that now offers a wide range of problem-solving solutions to keep your home, yard and garden looking beautiful throughout the year. Go With Joe® and Get Equipped® with the right tools to tackle any outdoor chore. For more information, visit: https://snowjoe.com/ or connect with Snow Joe on Facebook and Instagram. For media inquiries, please contact pr@snowjoe.com

About Slick Products

Slick Products is the #1 cleaning and detailing choice of the off-road industry and fifteen-time AMA Motocross Champion, Ricky Carmichael. Since 2009, it has invested everything into building a company rooted in hard work, family values, and taking excellent care of the things we love. Slick Products is passionate about educating and encouraging its customers to take pride in the things they love, and dedicated with providing high-quality products designed to maintain the life, look, and value of their vehicle and equipment.

Slick Products® features an expansive line-up of cleaners and detailing sprays, pressure washer foam cannons, super-concentrated detergents, and wash kits for RVs, auto, watercraft, off-road vehicles and bikes. (PRNewswire)

The majority of Slick Products® are developed and manufactured right here in the USA. Shown here is Slick Products Super Concentrated Wash & Wax. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Snow Joe LLC