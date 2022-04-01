Mazda Reports March Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total March sales of 33,023 vehicles, an increase of 3.2 percent compared to March 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 82,268 vehicles; a decrease of 1.2 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in March, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 0.6 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 4,660 vehicles in March, a decrease of 41 percent compared to March 2021.
Sales Highlights
- Best March sales ever of the CX-5 with 21,645 vehicles sold.
- Best March sales ever of the CX-9 with 4,148 vehicles sold.
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported March sales of 5,810 vehicles, a decrease of 15.7 percent compared to March last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 14.1 percent, with 12, 919 vehicles sold.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported March sales of 3,878 vehicles, a decrease of 17.8 percent compared to March last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 10.8 percent, with 11,359 vehicles sold.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
March
March
YOY %
% MTD
March
March
YOY %
% MTD
2022
2021
Change
DSR
2022
2021
Change
DSR
Mazda3
3,053
3,863
(21.0)%
(23.9)%
9,492
9,992
(5.0)%
(6.3)%
Mazda 3 Sdn
1,050
2,402
(56.3)%
(57.9)%
3704
6,593
(43.8)%
(44.6)%
Mazda 3 HB
2,003
1,461
37.1%
32.0%
5788
3,399
70.3%
68.0%
Mazda6
14
1,560
(99.1)%
(99.1)%
325
4,285
(92.4)%
(92.5)%
MX-5 Miata
663
1,371
(51.6)%
(53.4)%
1,605
2,743
(41.5)%
(42.3)%
MX-5
162
552
(70.7)%
(71.7)%
524
1,079
(51.4)%
(52.1)%
MXR
501
819
(38.8)%
(41.1)%
1081
1,664
(35.0)%
(35.9)%
CX-3
-
620
-
-
-
1,513
-
-
CX-30
3,343
5,960
(43.9)%
(46.0)%
9494
14,589
(34.9)%
(35.8)%
CX-5
21,645
15,080
43.5%
38.2%
50653
40,749
24.3%
22.6%
CX-9
4,148
3,537
17.3%
12.9%
10463
9,386
11.5%
10.0%
CX-50
56
0
-
-
56
0
-
-
MX-30
101
0
-
-
180
0
-
-
CARS
3,730
6,794
(45.1)%
(47.1)%
11,422
17,020
(32.9)%
(33.8)%
TRUCKS
29,293
25,197
16.3%
12.0%
70,846
66,238
7.0%
5.5%
TOTAL
33,023
31,991
3.2%
(0.6)%
82,268
83,258
(1.2)%
(2.5)%
*Selling Days
27
26
75
74
