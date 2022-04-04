ETA Names Forty Under 40: Pacesetters of the Payments Technology Industry

2022 Honorees represent leading companies, growing industry segments and high-tech innovations

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transaction Association (ETA) announced the 2022 Forty Under 40 honorees, recognizing the leaders, trendsetters, and innovators shaping the future of the payments technology industry. The class includes individuals whose actions and leadership are trailblazing a new path and driving the industry forward.

ETA solicited nominations from across the payments industry, seeking talented payments executives under 40. A highly competitive pool of candidates was submitted by ETA members and industry leaders. The previous Forty Under 40 honorees selected the final group based on the nominees' impact on the payments industry and their professional character.

"The ETA Forty Under 40 represents the ways in which innovation is reshaping the payments industry," said Jodie Kelley, CEO of ETA. "The convergence of traditional payments companies and newer entrants has powered new ideas. This distinguished class represents the next generation of payments technology, quickly changing and moving the industry forward."

The 2022 cohort, representing entrepreneurs, senior executives, risk experts, marketing, product, technology professionals, analysts, lawyers, bankers, and investors, includes:

