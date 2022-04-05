CLEAN RITE CENTER AND LAUNDROMAX TO DONATE FREE LAUNDRY LOADS ON NATIONAL LAUNDRY DAY, APRIL 15

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laundry Capital Co. LLC, was founded in New York City in 1996 and pioneered the laundromat "super store" concept. It is the largest operator of retail laundromats in the United States, including 40 locations in the New York boroughs and more than 30 locations across New England, Maryland, and Ohio. On National Laundry Day, Friday, April 15, Laundry Capital's Clean Rite Center and Laundromax locations will give away one free laundry load to customers. For every online pre-registration received (https://bit.ly/ntllaundryday) a free laundry load will be donated to All Sisters Evolving Together (ASET) and Safe in My Brother's Arms (SIMBA).

These organizations are dedicated to enriching the lives of New York City high school students, of which 10% are homeless and living in temporary housing. SIMBA and ASET offer support services and environments to encourage achievement and success. Through Laundry Capital's donation, whose hope it is to reach 10,000 free loads of laundry for these organizations, more students will benefit from clean clothes, which is linked to improved school attendance, according to the United Federation of Teachers.

"We are so thankful to receive the laundry card donations," says Wayne Harris, Students in Temporary Housing regional manager. "SIMBA and ASET have been serving homeless high school students for 14 years. Our primary focus is to support positive school attendance. When we gift the parents of our students with the laundry cards they are ecstatic."

This level of caring is nothing new for Laundry Capital stores whose involvement in a number of youth enrichment initiatives includes a 6-month pilot program with the United Community Schools whereby Clean Rite donates a portion of laundry cards purchased by schools to help reduce student absenteeism. In a study done by Sacramento City Unified School District in partnership with the UC Davis Center for Regional Change and Community Link Capital Region, unfulfilled basic needs, was a contributing factor to 13 percent of the 196 chronically absent students assessed in the study.

On National Laundry Day, April 15, customers are encouraged to visit a Clean Rite Center or Laundromax location and ask an attendant for a free laundry load. Pre-registration can be done that day.

