Kroger Names New Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

CINCINNATI, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today Erin Rolfes has been named as Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations. She will be responsible for enhancing and protecting Kroger's corporate reputation, driving brand narrative across the company's many lines of business, and serving as the company's spokesperson.

"Erin is a strategic communicator who understands the importance of telling compelling and authentic stories that express our company's character," said Keith Dailey, Group Vice President of Corporate Affairs for Kroger. "We're excited Erin has accepted this role and look forward to her help to elevate our brand."

Erin joined the Kroger team in 2018 as the Corporate Affairs Manager for the Cincinnati-Dayton division, where she led media, strategic communications, government relations, community engagement and philanthropy. In 2021, she was promoted to Head of Kroger Technology & Digital Communications.

Prior to Kroger, Erin held several key roles in professional communications, including television production, agencies, and as Manager of Public Relations & Communications for REDI Cincinnati.

In 2020, Rolfes was named to the Cincinnati Business Courier's Forty under 40 list. She serves on the boards of Our Daily Bread and the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. She holds a B.A. in International Affairs/International Politics from The George Washington University and an M.A. in Strategic Public Relations from the same institution.

Rolfes succeeds Kristal Howard who is leaving the company in May to pursue other interests.

