Introducing REVEL Avila Spritz®, a Ready-to-Drink Sparkling Agave Beverage by Revel Spirits

Revel Spirits Joins the Exploding RTD Market with Four Canned Beverage Flavors

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revel Spirits announces the launch of REVEL Avila Spritz®, a line of canned, ready-to-drink sparkling agave beverages. Featuring four delicious flavors, each 12-ounce can is made with REVEL Avila, a new agave spirit made from 100% pure blue weber agave.

"Consumers have spoken, and with estimates pointing at a global market size of over $1.6 billion by 2027, I think it's safe to say that RTD beverages are more than just a trend," said Wrennie West, General Manager of Revel Spirits. "REVEL Avila truly is one of a kind and we're thrilled to now offer the convenience of consuming the spirit in this new form factor. We wanted to ensure that the experience consumers have, from pulling the tab, to tasting the last drop, will be one that's undeniably REVEL. We're eager to see the response once consumers explore the flavors and imbibe."

Revel Spirits trailblazed a new path in the world of spirits when it first introduced REVEL Avila, the flagship brand of a new category of agave spirits called Avila, to the world in 2018. Rather than bringing another tequila brand to market, Revel Spirits set its sights on Morelos, one of the smallest states in Mexico, where in the shadows of the active El Popo volcano, some of the country's most nutrient rich soil can be found. REVEL Avila is more than just a new brand, it represents an entirely new category of agave spirits, one which stands alongside the likes of tequila, mezcal, sotol and baconora. To bear the name Avila, a spirit must be distilled in Morelos, using only agave grown within the state's borders.

Revel Avila Spritz® is available in four distinctive flavors:

Mango + Fresno Chili

Guava + Toasted Coconut + Kaffir Lime

Watermelon + Cucumber + Cilantro

Grapefruit + Rosemary

Each 12 ounce can is made with 100% pure agave from Morelos, Mexico and blended with natural ingredients to produce the four unique flavors. At 140 calories per serving, the sparkling agave spritz is gluten free, made with organic agave nectar and contains 6% alcohol. REVEL Avila Spritz is canned in Sonoma, California.

"We put an incredible amount of time and focus into REVEL Avila Spritz, especially when it came to the mixology behind the flavors," said Justin Hartley, award winning Actor, Producer and Director, and part owner of Revel Spirits. "As the saying goes, you only get one shot at a first impression, so we wanted to make sure we got it right. Our mission was simple - pair the best agave spirit on the planet with some of the most unique flavor combinations the palate can imagine. Beautifully fresh and crisp, we're positive these flavors are going to captivate consumers' taste buds and truly set our RTD apart in the market."

Revel Avila Spritz® will be available nationally through ReserveBar, in addition to select California retailers including Total Wine & More and Pavilions. Consumers will have the option to purchase the ready-to-drink agave spritz as a 4-pack of the individual flavors or a variety pack, each retailing at $18.99.

For more information about Revel Spirits, please contact Kyle Kappmeier at 973-850-7366 or revel@jconnelly.com.

About Revel Spirits:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Revel Spirits is a manufacturer and importer of artisanal, all-natural Avila, a new category of agave-based spirits produced in the southern Mexican state of Morelos. Revel Spirits' flagship brand, REVEL Avila, is distilled in Morelos, using only 100% pure Blue Weber agave grown in the mineral-rich soil of the region. Ultra-premium and always smooth, REVEL Avila offers a unique profile which has garnered the brand significant awards and accolades since its 2018 debut.

For more information, visit www.revelspirits.com.

