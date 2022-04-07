NATURAL GROCERS® LAUNCHES FIFTH ANNUAL LADYBUG LOVE CAMPAIGN

Customers are invited to take the Ladybug love pledge to protect beneficial insects and create pesticide-free local parks

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, a longtime leader of the organic movement through national advocacy efforts, is proud to partner with Beyond Pesticides for its fifth annual Ladybug LoveSM campaign. Throughout the month of April, customers are invited to join Natural Grocers in committing to protect beneficial insects and further Beyond Pesticides' critical mission of converting local parks and playing fields to pesticide-free management practices. Customers will have the opportunity to take the pledge, contribute to the cause, and celebrate with Earth Day discounts, sweepstakes, education and more!

LADYBUG LOVE & BEYOND PESTICIDES

This Earth Day, Natural Grocers celebrates its fifth year of Ladybug Love – championing the insects that play a crucial role in the stability of our food supply and interconnected ecosystem. Recent studies indicate that insect populations are down more than 75% over the past three decades. Natural Grocers and Beyond Pesticides aim to support these little, yet important critters and provide them with a healthy and safe environment in which to thrive.

Beyond Pesticides is a 501(c)3 nonprofit advocacy and grassroots organization that aims to protect public health and the environment by leading the transition to a world free of toxic pesticides. Regenerative farming practices that use ladybugs and other beneficial insects instead of harmful synthetic pesticides to control pests, embrace the connectedness of planet Earth's vibrant ecosystem. Healthy air, water and land make for a healthier food supply – a principle Natural Grocers has been championing since 1955.

Customers can take or renew their pledge online and commit to not using chemicals that harm ladybugs and other beneficial insects at home, in yards, gardens and to support 100% organic produce. Natural Grocers' goal is to raise $250,000 in April for the Organic Parks Project with Beyond Pesticides through the following in-store fundraising opportunities:

Natural Grocers will donate $1.00 to Beyond Pesticides for every Ladybug Love pledge signed, whether it's a first-time signer or a renewed pledge, from April 1 – 30. i

For every Ladybug Zip Pouch sold, Natural Grocers will donate $2 to Beyond Pesticides.

Customers will have the opportunity to make contributions to Beyond Pesticides ( $1 , $5 or $10 ) upon checkout at any one of Natural Grocers' 161 store locations nationwide

{N }power® members who make or renew their pledge from April 1 – 15 , will also receive $5 off their purchase on Earth Day, April 22 . ii

{N }power members will receive a free limited-edition Ladybug Love reusable bag and free sticker with purchase April 22 – 24 . iii

{N}power®, Natural Grocers' loyalty program is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting 'organic' to 72345.iv

DISCOUNTS, GIVEAWAYS, SWEEPSTAKES & MORE

Customers will enjoy up to 49% off with special Earth Day Deals from April 22–24 on products that reflect Natural Grocers' commitment to sustainable and environmentally conscious practices such as Lotus reusable produce bags, Cascadian Farm® Organic Cereals, Natural Grocers Brand cleaning products, Endangered Species Chocolate®, and much more.[v]

GIVEAWAYS & SWEEPSTAKES

April 1-30 : Customers are invited to count the ladybugs placed throughout the pages of the April 2022 Natural Grocers good4u® Health Hotline® magazine, for the chance to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card.

April 22 : One Natural Grocers Brand cleaning product will be randomly given out each hour at checkout at all stores. vii

April 22-24 : Customers can enter for a chance to win Natural Grocers gift cards by filling out an entry form in-person at their local store. viii

EARTH DAY NUTRITION EDUCATION

Natural Grocers' Founding Principle of Nutrition Education includes empowering its communities to make informed decisions about their environmental impact. Natural Grocers will be promoting environmentally conscious practices (both in-store and online) related to food, homes, gardens and yards.

Customers can learn more by picking up the April edition (Vol. 57) of the good4u Health Hotline at their local Natural Grocers store or click here to view it online

Click here to read more about Natural Grocers' product standards.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 161 stores in 20 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

