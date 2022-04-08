5WPR Named Finalist for E-Commerce Campaign in 2022 SABRE Awards

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce their work for client Carparts.com has been chosen as a finalist in the 2022 SABRE North America Awards within the E-Commerce consumer goods category.

CarParts.com offers an e-commerce platform that is changing the way drivers shop for auto parts. To reinforce the brand's position and establish executive leadership as visionary innovators within the industry, 5W Public Relations launched an all-encompassing strategy focused on establishing the company CEO and CFO as thought leaders while simultaneously building brand awareness among business media and retail investors.

"Within an overcrowded e-commerce space, our technology team has continually engaged national media and drawn unprecedented attention to our client's business," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "We appreciate working with partners who trust us to tell their story and even expand into new channels, like the social app Clubhouse, to pioneer a new strategy to reach retail investors and consumers in the digital age."

The 2022 North American SABRE Awards includes around 350 campaigns on its shortlist, selected from among more than 2,000 entries. The campaigns were evaluated by a jury of industry leaders.

Winners will be unveiled at the North American SABRE Awards ceremony on Wednesday, May 4, in New York City.

