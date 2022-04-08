EMPLOYMENT SHOWS NO SIGNS OF SLOWING DOWN AS EIGHT MILLION NEW JOBS WERE POSTED IN JUST THE LAST MONTH, REPORT BY STAFFING GIANT, PEOPLEREADY

The Staffing Giant Saw Nearly 1 Million Postings Last Week Alone.

While Hospitality Industry Jobs Continue to Top The List, Demand Grew for Construction Workers, Landscapers, Cleaning Workers and Support Staff for Events and Entertainment

TACOMA, Wash., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with the March unemployment figures, job growth is continuing to outpace the number of available workers. According to a new jobs report by staffing giant PeopleReady, 8 million new jobs were posted in the last 30 days. Staggeringly, this included 1 million in just the past seven days. To guide workers to the right job opportunities, here is PeopleReady's list of some of the fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now.

"As spring arrives across the country, many industries are experiencing an increase in activity, including hospitality, construction, and events and entertainment. That means additional opportunities for job seekers to earn more income, develop new skills and explore their career options," said Taryn Owen, president and COO, PeopleReady and PeopleScout. "In today's strong job market, we are committed to finding ways to make it easier than ever for job seekers to connect with vital work and for companies to connect with the workforce they need."

According to the PeopleReady analysis of millions of jobs, some of the most in-demand jobs, along with their growth rate in the past 30 days, include:

Restaurant and short order cooks: 100%

Food preparation workers: 94%

Waiters and waitresses: 73%

Dishwashers: 71%

Landscapers and groundskeepers: 71%

Janitors and cleaning workers: 52%

General construction workers: 37%

To connect job seekers with available jobs across many different industries, PeopleReady is holding nationwide hiring events this week. The staffing company has a variety of ways for job seekers to access job opportunities via app ( JobStack[play.google.com] ) and online ( jobs.peopleready.com ).

Those who work already with PeopleReady in the U.S. during the month of April will be automatically entered into the staffing firm's Work, Win, Drive sweepstakes. It will feature over $100,000 in cash and prizes—including a grand prize drawing for $25,000 or a car of the winner's choice. For more information on the sweepstakes, visit peopleready.com/WorkWinDrive .

About PeopleReady

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 94,000 businesses and put approximately 220,000 people to work in 2021. Learn more at www.peopleready.com .

Press Contact:

Caroline Sabetti

Chief Marketing Officer, PeopleReady and PeopleScout & Senior Vice President of TrueBlue Communications

csabetti@trueblue.com

312.560.9173

