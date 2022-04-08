InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Way to Secure Nasal Cannula (JMC-2373)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to secure nasal cannula and prevent it from slipping," said an inventor, from Anacoco, La., "so I invented the NOSE CANULA ASSIST. My design would enhance comfort for cannula users."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a more comfortable way to hold nasal cannula in place. In doing so, it eliminates the need to tighten cannula or use tape. As a result, it reduces skin irritation and it increases convenience for caregivers and patients. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who use supplemental oxygen and medical facilities.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JMC-2373, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp