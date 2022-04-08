Rally House Grows to Five Locations in Chicago

CHICAGO, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports and merchandise retailer, Rally House, opens their Town and Country location in Arlington Heights, IL, at the Town and Country Shopping Center today. Rally House Town and Country is about 25 miles northwest of downtown Chicago. Perfectly situated right next to US-12 and just south off E Palatine Rd, you can easily find this Rally House store right next to Dick's Sporting Goods.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewswire)

Now with five locations in the Chicago area, Rally House is proud to continue their growth in the area by providing the best selection of professional, collegiate and local merchandise to fans. With the addition of Rally House Town and Country, customers have the opportunity to shop an even wider, ever-growing assortment of gear for their favorite teams.

Rally House sets themselves apart from other sports and merchandise retailers with an incredible selection of product. They are constantly adding and restocking the latest styles from familiar brands such as Adidas, Nike, New Era, '47 and Antigua. Rally House expands their selection even more with unique merchandise and exclusive designs from vendors located throughout the country. Alongside their in-house private label RALLY Brand™, Rally House embraces local Chicago retailers to complete the assortment of Chicago-inspired designs, some of which are only available at Rally House.

Along with selling local stuff, the new location provides merchandise for the Cubs, White Sox, Bears, Bulls, Fire, Blackhawks and Packers. They also have a wide assortment of college gear for the Illinois Fighting Illini, Loyola Ramblers, Northwestern Wildcats, Purdue Boilermakers, Indiana Hoosiers and more.

Rally House offers a full online shopping experience at www.rallyhouse.com featuring a complete selection of merchandise found in over 100 store locations across the U.S. All online orders are packed and fulfilled by local Rally House locations and can be shipped to all 50 states.

For more updates, head to https://www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-town-and-country or follow Rally House Town and Country on Facebook (@RallyTandC) and Instagram (@rallytandc).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 12 states.

CONTACT:

Ashley Beard, District Manager

abeard@rallyhouse.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rally House