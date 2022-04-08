Vitrolife: Conference call interim report

GÖTEBORG, Sweden , April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation to attend Vitrolife's conference call regarding presentation of the interim report January - March 2022. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Friday 22 April, 2022 at 10.00 a.m. CET.



Registration can preferably be done 10-15 minutes before the conference start time on:

Sweden dial in number: +46 (0)8 506 921 69

International dial in number: +44 (0) 2030 095709

Conference name: Vitrolife, conference ID: 6938009

Event Passcode: 6938009

Vitrolife participants:

Thomas Axelsson, CEO

Patrik Tolf, CFO



The press release for Vitrolife's interim report will be released at 8.00 CET on the same day.



Before the conference call, presentation material will be available at the company web page, https://www.vitrolife.com/investors/Presentations/



A recorded version of the telephone conference will be available for seven days on number +44 (0) 333 300 9785 (International), access code 6938009.

Contact:

Patrik Tolf, CFO, phone +46 (0) 31 766 90 21

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/3542617/1561638.pdf Conference call Q1 2022

