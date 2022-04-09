Onewheel pledges to save the world from Scooters. Launches Demo tour beginning at Santa Monica Pier.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onewheel takes over the Santa Monica pier this weekend as its first stop on the company's 2022 demo tour. The new Onewheel GT and Pint X boards will be available for a test ride free of charge for anyone ages 14 and older. Onewheel is one of the most rapidly growing boardsports and e-mobility options and has seen an explosion in popularity in recent years.

"If you've ever stepped on a Onewheel, you know it's an amazing experience," explained Chief Evangelist, Jack Mudd. " Onewheel's have the power to make your day better, get you where you're going, and find joy in the process. This Santa Monica demo is about sharing that experience with the people."

The Onewheel Demo event will be open Saturday, and Sunday from 11:00 am - to 6:00 pm and will feature DJs, games, giveaways, and fruta picada. The event is free and open to the public. Onewheel instructors will be on hand to teach people of all skill levels and athletic abilities to ride safely.

"The beauty is anyone, and everyone can hop on and get the hang of it in a couple of minutes. There's the perception that you need to be a boardsport enthusiast to ride a Onewheel." Says Mudd. "But the reality is, Onewheel makes life more magical and less stressful for thousands of people who have never been on a surfboard or snowboard in their life. It makes that feeling of flow more accessible than ever."

Onewheel is also teaming up with Meals on Onewheels Sunday from 9 am to 11:00 pm to do local outreach, collecting and distributing essential goods and food to unhoused neighbors in need. Meals on Onewheels has utilized grassroots community support and Onewheels to distribute over 3,000 meals to unhoused neighbors in communities across 15 cities since its inception in 2020.

Location:

Santa Monica Pier

Demo Hours:

Saturday, April 9th: 11am-6pm

Sunday, April 10th: 11am-6pm

Meals on Onewheels Outreach:

Sunday, April 10th: 9 am-11 am

For more information on the Onewheel Demo event on the Santa Monica Pier, visit the event page here .

About Future Motion, Inc

Founded in 2013, Future Motion is committed to designing and developing inspiring vehicles that include both elegant form and unprecedented function. Future Motion's products, Onewheel Pint, Pint X, and GT, exemplify its dedication to crafting products that bridge recreation and transportation. Future Motion designs not only the Onewheel product line but also all the subsystems that power it, including custom brushless motors, power electronics, and battery modules. Onewheel, which provides a riding experience similar to surfing but on paved or unpaved trails, is perfectly situated in Santa Cruz, where the mountains meet the sea. Its products are protected by over 89 issued patents in the US and worldwide.

