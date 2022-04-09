RLX Technology Announces Changes to Board Committee Composition

BEIJING, April 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced that Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang has resigned as a member and the chairperson of the compensation committee (the "Compensation Committee") and the nominating and corporate governance committee (the "Nominating Committee ") of the Company's board of directors to help the Company comply with the relevant New York Stock Exchange's listing requirements on board committees' independence. Going forward, the Compensation Committee and Nominating Committee will be composed entirely of independent directors, namely Ms. Zhenjing Zhu and Mr. Youmin Xi. Concurrent with Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang's resignation from the Compensation Committee and the Nominating Committee, Mr. Youmin Xi was appointed as the chairperson of the Nominating Committee and the chairperson of the Compensation Committee.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading branded e-vapor company in China. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology and product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products. RLX Technology Inc. sells its products through an integrated offline distribution and "branded store plus" retail model tailored to China's e-vapor market.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, business outlook contains forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in China's e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; PRC governmental policies, laws and regulations relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

