Cannabis Industry Leader Katherine Lagow Named President of TrueGreen

Trailblazing executive brings deep sector experience to fast-growing, innovative cannabis tech firm

WILMINGTON, Del., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueGreen, a leading provider of smart packaging technology solutions for the cannabis industry, announced today the appointment of Katherine Lagow as President.

Lagow joins TrueGreen from Standard Wellness Company, a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) with licenses in Ohio, Utah, Maryland and Missouri, where she most recently led all marketing and business development. Lagow was VP of Operations prior to launching their marketing department, where she was responsible for overseeing operations across all states and entities. Lagow joined Standard Wellness in 2018 prior to the company launching operations, and played a key role in expanding the company from one operational facility in Ohio to eight facilities across four states. She helped grow the company from 10 employees to 150 employees, and the company now boasts annual revenue expectation of 29M in 2022, and 76M in 2023 once the additional facilities in Utah and Missouri are fully operational.

Working closely with TrueGreen's senior executive team, Lagow will head TrueGreen's rapidly expanding new business efforts, integrating the company's product development, marketing, communications, and strategic partnerships.

"Katherine is recognized as one of the industry's most effective and far-sighted new leaders, and we are delighted to have her join our growing team," said Chris Quinlan, founder and CEO of TrueGreen. "Her experience building and scaling a top MSO and her deep relationships at every level will further accelerate our ability to deliver transformational solutions for customers across the country."

"In a short timeframe, TrueGreen has established itself as a clear trailblazer in cannabis technology solutions and I am excited by the opportunity to help seize the tremendous opportunity for their business and the entire industry," said Lagow. "The industry is moving incredibly quickly and TrueGreen's smart packaging technology is uniquely positioned to deliver immense value for customers, consumers and government."

An industry leader, Lagow has deep experience across every facet of the cannabis business from fundraising, to operations, to government affairs. Prior to joining Standard, she was an executive at The Team8 sports marketing and investment firm founded by tennis legend Roger Federer and his longtime agent Tony Godsick where she spearheaded strategic initiatives and new partnerships.

Lagow earned multiple degrees from Louisiana State University (LSU) including a BA in Politics and Government, a JD and an MBA. She is a member of the Louisiana Bar and earlier in her career clerked in the Louisiana courts.

TrueGreen also announced the appointment of Juliet Albin as director of strategic operations. Juliet works closely with COO Mark Donovan on the deployment and integration of TrueGreen's smart packaging technologies for customers.

These key appointments come as the company prepares to roll out its smart packaging platform with a leading MSO.

In the fall of 2021, Clearfield announced a capital raise led by Merida Capital Holdings, the leading private equity fund targeting key growth drivers in the development of the cannabis industry.

About TrueGreen

TrueGreen is the world's first smart packaging technology addressing the diverse needs of cannabis industry regulators, growers and consumers. From farm to fingertip, TrueGreen automates product and consumer data in real-time to enhance convenience and deliver insights that drive growth and brand loyalty while ensuring product safety and control. The Clearfield team has unmatched experience in technology, finance, consumer marketing and regulatory and government affairs. TrueGreen: Your Cannabis, Made Smarter™. For more go to: www.TrueGreenglobal.com

