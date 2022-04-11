Celebrate National Pet Day with Dr. Gary Richter's Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete for Dogs

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete for Dogs is a Premium Beef Blend Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food That Supports Energy and Longevity

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- April 11th is National Pet Day, and there is no better way to celebrate than for pet owners to tend to the health and diet of their furry family. Ultimate Pet Nutrition® and their founder Dr. Gary Richter recommends that all pet parents make sure that their furry loved ones are getting their proper nutrition and are up to date with their regularly scheduled veterinary exams.

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete for Dogs (PRNewswire)

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete ™ for Dogs is the complete pet food to support overall canine health for National Pet Day. Nutra Complete is a premium blend of dog food that is 100% freeze-dried raw. Containing zero fillers or artificial preservatives, Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete supports optimal canine health by helping boost your dog's diet, healthy digestion, and energy levels.*

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete for Dogs is an advanced formula containing 40 veterinarian-approved ingredients. These ingredients are also freeze-dried raw which preserves nutrient content in every bite. Most dog food companies strip the nutritional value out of their dog food by using high cooking temperatures. Ultimate Pet Nutrition's freeze-drying process is designed to help every dog get maximum nutrition with Nutra Complete. Filled with healthy, nutritious beef, Nutra Complete provides quality protein that helps to support your dog's organs, muscles, and digestion. Other ingredients include antioxidant-packed berries, seeds full of fatty acids, and high fiber vegetables that support your dog's health, from eyesight to mobility. To further ensure optimal nutrition, Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete is packed with essential vitamins and minerals to support your dog's energy, healthy coat, and immune system for a happier life.*

How to Purchase Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete

Pet owners can purchase Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete for Dogs on the Ultimate Pet Nutrition site for $59.95 with a 90-day money-back guarantee (minus shipping and handling).

About Ultimate Pet Nutrition

Founded by Dr. Gary Richter, Ultimate Pet Nutrition provides pets with the nutrition they need to live their happiest and healthiest lives. Ultimate Pet Nutrition® combines both holistic and conventional methods to craft products with maximum health benefits all dogs and cats can appreciate. Best-selling products include Nutra Thrive for Cats , the popular Nutra Bites line of freeze-dried raw treats for cats and dogs, and Nutra Thrive for dogs . Follow Ultimate Pet Nutrition on Instagram @ultimatepetnutrition , and Twitter @ultpetnutrition . For retail opportunities, contact retail@ultimatepetnutrition.com.

About Dr. Gary Richter

Gary Richter, DVM , is an award-winning veterinarian, international bestselling author of The Ultimate Pet Health Guide, and founder of Ultimate Pet Nutrition which combines both holistic and conventional methods to craft products with maximum health benefits for all dogs and cats can appreciate. Dr. Richter has been the recipient of over 20 local and national awards including "Best Veterinarian" and "Best Alternative Medicine Provider." Dr. Richter has been the Medical Director of Holistic Veterinary Care since 2009. Currently, Dr. Richter's public TV special based on his bestselling book, The Ultimate Pet Health Guide is airing nationwide. To learn more, visit www.drgaryrichter.com and follow on Instagram @petvetexpert .

*All pets are unique. Your pet's results can and will vary.

Media Contact:

Ashley Patterson

ashley@stanton-company.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ultimate Pet Nutrition