RightCapital Introduces the Snapshot Feature for Creating Personalized Plan Summaries

SHELTON, Conn., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RightCapital, the fastest-growing financial planning solution* that provides modern, interactive features for today's financial advisors, announced the Snapshot feature for creating personalized plan summaries. The Snapshot feature enables advisors to dynamically organize key charts and highlights from each client's plan in one place to make it easy to understand and share with the client.

The Snapshot feature offers advisors the capability to summarize key financial planning charts into a single page, along with these key benefits:

Simple: Organize key charts and highlights from each client's plan into a single- or multi-page layout by adding, removing or rearranging the content widgets.

Personalized: Add personalized notes or comments using a free-form text box.

Easy to share: Share the Snapshot from the secure Client Portal or as a PDF.

"Many financial advisors told us they were spending too many hours cobbling together a one-page plan for each client using tools like Excel, PowerPoint or Canva," said Shuang Chen, co-founder and CEO of RightCapital. "We came up with the Snapshot feature to solve this problem for our advisor community. RightCapital is all about simplifying the complexity behind financial planning and this is one of many ways we try to accomplish that."

"My clients don't want an 80-page planning document they will never look at once they leave my office. So I've been creating one-page summary plans for them using Excel. But creating these plans manually has been time-consuming and complex," said Kirk Sheby, financial advisor at Sheby Financial Group. "RightCapital's Snapshot feature empowers me to create a personalized plan for each client by simply adding, subtracting and rearranging charts. These Snapshot reports will not only save me a lot of time but also keep my clients engaged in their financial planning process over the years."

"I will use RightCapital Snapshots as a financial dashboard for my clients – it will start as a tool to guide our discussion and finish as a tangible takeaway," said Jonny West, CFP®, Better Planning Better Life. "Snapshot reports succinctly communicate where clients are, where they want to be and the actions we will take to help them achieve their financial goals. These personalized Snapshots will have a big impact for my clients and RightCapital makes it so easy to create them."

"I've been using a proprietary report template that I create manually to share key metrics and stats with each client for a couple of years. RightCapital's new Snapshot feature will now save roughly 20 minutes per each report I create," said Travis Gatzemeier, CFP®, founder and financial planner at Kinetix Financial Planning. "Snapshot is a game-changer for financial advisors who want to share customized reports with clients in a simple, focused way."

The Snapshot feature is available to all RightCapital subscribers. To learn more, schedule your personalized RightCapital demo at https://www.rightcapital.com/book-demo or visit https://www.rightcapital.com/snapshot.

