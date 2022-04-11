Ryvu Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the AACR 2022 Annual Meeting

KRAKOW, Poland, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU), a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focusing on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology, today announced presentations from its most advanced oncology program RVU120 and MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor program at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 8-13 in New Orleans, U.S.

Poster presentation details:

Title : RVU120, a selective CDK8/CDK19 inhibitor, demonstrates efficacy against hormone-independent breast cancer cells in vitro and in vivo

Session Title : Novel Targets and Pathways

Abstract Number: 2647

Date and Time : Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022 , 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Poster Section 24





Title: Discovery of novel MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitors as a targeted therapeutic for MTAP deleted cancers

Session Title : Drug Targets

Abstract Number: 1117

Date and Time: Monday, Apr 11, 2022 , 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location : Poster Section 23





Title: Trials in Progress – RVU120 SOL-021: An open-label, single agent, Phase I/II trial of RVU120 (SEL120) in patients with relapsed/refractory metastatic or advanced solid tumors

Session Title: Phase II Trials in Progress

Abstract Number: 8023

Date and Time: Monday Apr 11, 2022 9:00 PM - 12:30 PM

Location: Poster Section 34



About RVU120 (SEL120)

RVU120 (also known as SEL120) is a clinical stage, highly specific and orally bioavailable dual inhibitor of CDK8/CDK19 kinases, which has demonstrated efficacy in a number of solid tumor in vitro and in vivo models as well as in hematologic malignancies.

At present, Ryvu is conducting two clinical studies with RVU120: (i) Phase Ib in patients with AML/HR-MDS (NCT04021368) and (ii) Phase I/II in relapsed/refractory metastatic or advanced solid tumors (NCT05052255). Additionally, multiple translational research activities are underway.

On March 25, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an orphan drug designation (ODD) to RVU120, for the treatment of patients with AML.

RVU120 has been internally discovered by Ryvu and has received support from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Therapy Acceleration Program® (TAP), a strategic initiative to partner directly with innovative biotechnology companies and leading research institutions to accelerate the development of promising new therapies for blood cancers.

About PRMT5

Deletion of the metabolic gene MTAP occurs in 10 to 15% of all human tumors. Targeting PRMT5 in MTAP-deleted tumors in a synthetic lethal approach represents a promising antitumor strategy across many tumor types. Ryvu has identified a series of MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitors which have good drug-like physicochemical properties and block methyltransferase activity of PRMT5 with nanomolar IC50 values. Ryvu's compounds selectively inhibit growth of MTAP deleted cancer cells in prolonged 3D culture, which strongly correlates with inhibition of PRMT5-dependent protein symmetric demethylation in those cells.

About Ryvu Therapeutics

Ryvu Therapeutics is a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focused on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology. Internally discovered pipeline candidates make use of diverse therapeutic mechanisms driven by emerging knowledge of cancer biology, including small molecules directed at kinase, synthetic lethality, and immuno-oncology targets.

Ryvu's most advanced programs are RVU120 - a selective CDK8/CDK19 kinase inhibitor with potential for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors currently in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, and Phase I/II for the treatment of r/r metastatic or advanced solid tumors and SEL24 (MEN1703) - dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor licensed to the Menarini Group, currently in Phase II clinical studies in acute myeloid leukemia. The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Krakow, Poland. Ryvu is listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange and is a component of sWIG80 index. For more information, please see www.ryvu.com.

