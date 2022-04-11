Shyft Announces Exclusive Benefits for AARP Members

Key brand agreement expands access to Shyft's moving marketplace to the 50-plus demographic

MIAMI, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shyft, the fintech-powered marketplace reinventing the global moving industry, today announced it has launched an agreement to provide an exclusive discount to AARP's nearly 38 million members using Shyft's proprietary platform. The agreement, according to Shyft, is expected to accelerate the company's rapid growth, with the company now expecting net revenue growth of 330% for 2022 as it works to provide quality options for a demographic that is on the move.

Shyft (PRNewswire)

Under the agreement, Shyft will exclusively provide AARP members who are moving homes or apartments with savings up to $250 on moving services through Shyft's proprietary end-to-end moving platform.

Shyft customers, including AARP members can work with a Shyft "Move Coach," who will help manage the customer's move, and will have access to move insurance along with multiple financing options.

"We are extremely excited to be the exclusive provider of moving services for AARP members across the U.S. who deserve a stress-free, seamless moving process and the peace of mind their move will be handled correctly," Shyft Founder & CEO Alex Alpert said. "With nearly 38 million members, there is no better way to reach the 50-plus consumer than with AARP."

"We are pleased to announce a new AARP member benefit from Shyft that is designed to help AARP members move with more ease and peace of mind. This added benefit from Shyft helps members save money and find reputable, reliable movers," said John Larew, AARP Services President and CEO.

With 31 million people in the U.S. moving each year, the moving industry generates an estimated $86 billion annually. In 2020 people 65 and older accounted for 29% of all moves in the U.S., while making up just 17% of the U.S. population.

About Shyft

Shyft is a fintech-powered marketplace reinventing the global moving industry by replacing analog tools and thinking with an innovative and seamless end-to-end moving experience. Our technology has automated and redefined the moving and relocation process - from sourcing a moving company and providing pricing transparency to integrating financial solutions for both clients and suppliers. We believe mobility is a human right and that technology can and should be used to transform the way the world moves by making all of life's most important changes a stress-free experience.

To learn more about Shyft or to book your move, please visit www.shyftmoving.com

About AARP Services, Inc.

AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

SOURCE Shyft