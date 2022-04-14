Clare Bronfman's Legal Team Files Motion to Dismiss Plaintiff's Spurious Complaint; Plaintiffs are Using Litigation as a Vehicle for a Financial Windfall;

- Complaint Offers No Specific Factual Allegations Against Ms. Bronfman -

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a motion to dismiss the Plaintiffs' Complaint, Clare Bronfman's legal team argued that the Complaint has no allegations tying Ms. Bronfman to the bulk of the alleged events in question. This entire lawsuit is a travesty of justice and a mockery of our legal system. It's the continuation of Plaintiff's attorney's years long effort, which began with the criminal trial, to target Clare Bronfman in order to secure a big pay day for the lawyers and litigants.

In fact, every attempt in the Complaint to implicate Ms. Bronfman is simply an attempt to lump her into allegations regarding activities in which she played no part and of which she had no knowledge. Plaintiffs misuse RICO in an attempt to do this and to get treble damages. "For her part, Clare Bronfman had little-to-nothing to do with most of the accusations," stated Ms. Bronfman's attorney Craig Martin. "Associating her with such outrageous allegations, is a thinly veiled attempt to take her money. Plain and simple." "Plaintiffs obviously perceive Clare Bronfman as a deep pocket," he continued. "However, Plaintiffs' shameless attempt to use this litigation as a vehicle for a windfall should not be tolerated."

Even Plaintiffs own filings confirm that some of the lead plaintiffs were recruiters and leaders in NXIVM and engaged in the very conduct that they now claim harmed them. Plaintiffs benefitted financially from the program, but now believe they have found a cash cow in the person of Clare Bronfman. Any competent notion of justice frowns at this obvious attempt at a money grab.

Further, the Plaintiffs lack standing for reasons including impermissible group pleading, failure to plead a short and plain statement as required by law, lack of subject-matter jurisdiction, and insufficient factual matter to state a claim for relief.

"Plaintiffs specious legal tactics are about one thing: Clare Bronfman's money," said Ronald S. Sullivan, Jr., an attorney for Ms. Bronfman. "The Court should not reward this transparent attempt for self-enrichment and the Complaint should be dismissed immediately with prejudice as to Clare Bronfman in its entirety."

