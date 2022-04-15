Aetna Partners with Leading Addiction Treatment Provider

SCOTRUN, Pa., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a vigorous review process spanning several months, Brookdale Premier Addiction Recovery has been chosen as an approved in-network substance use disorder treatment facility by Aetna. Effective April 15, 2022, Aetna members will receive in-network coverage at Brookdale's one-of-a-kind facility situated in the stunning Pocono Mountains.

Brookdale Premier Addiction Recovery (PRNewsfoto/Brookdale Premier Addiction Recovery) (PRNewswire)

As part of Brookdale's strategic growth plan, the addition of Aetna in-network coverage will make world-class addiction treatment available to more individuals struggling with addiction. Brookdale is currently in-network with Highmark BCBS, Geisinger Health Plans, and Cigna, and accepts many more insurance providers.

"Our commitment is to provide a better patient experience and to make high-quality treatment available to those suffering from substance use disorder," says Ed Allen, Chief Marketing Officer, and VP of Operations.

Due to tremendous growth and success, Brookdale is set to begin Phase-2 of construction this summer increasing its residential capacity to treat more patients. The sprawling 100-acre campus is currently capable of treating 34 detox and 76 residential patients.

"The addition of Aetna expands our reach to more than 22 million members and is a testament to our goal of making world-class treatment available to as many patients as possible," says Allen. "We saw a gap between the services that were available to most people and what was needed and, more importantly, effective in treating this chronic disease. The pandemic has shown us that services like ours are more needed than ever, as more families deal with the devastating impact of addiction."

About Brookdale Premier Addiction Recovery

Brookdale Premier Addiction Recovery opened in 2019 and sits lakeside on 100 acres in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The premier addiction treatment facility is most known for innovative clinical services with exclusive amenities including 5-star cuisine, hair salon, recreation/fitness center, indoor/outdoor pools, tennis and volleyball courts, basketball, fishing, and hiking trails. Brookdale offers an easy way to verify your insurance benefits through a secure, online form.

