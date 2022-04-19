Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase of 6.6%

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a 6.6% increase in the quarterly dividend, from $1.06 per share to $1.13 per share.

"In recognition of our 2021 results, strong financial position, and confidence in the future of Johnson & Johnson, the Board of Directors has voted to increase the quarterly dividend for the 60th consecutive year," said Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer of the company.

At the new rate, the indicated dividend on an annual basis is $4.52 per share compared to the previous rate of $4.24 per share. The next quarterly dividend is payable on June 7, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 24, 2022. The ex-dividend date is May 23, 2022.

