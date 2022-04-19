Neptune Wellness Expands Popular Mood Ring Portfolio with New Cannabis Strains

New true-to cannabis flavour-forward strains available in pre-rolls, flower and

LAVAL,QC, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on plant-based, sustainable, and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced the launch of Mood Ring's new line of true-to cannabis flavour-forward strains available in multiple formats across Ontario. The line also features environmentally-friendly features such as compostable packaging and biodegradable hemp plastic.

"Consumer response to our Mood Ring cannabis brand has been overwhelmingly positive, and we're excited to continue to expand our product offerings to meet evolving consumer preferences and build on Mood Ring's success," said Michael Cammarata, Chief Executive Officer and President of Neptune. "With this launch we're adding more variety to the brand in the form of pre-rolls, flower and vapes. And these products are high quality, sustainable and accessible, everything consumers have come to expect from and love about Mood Ring."

Products launching in April include:

Craft Slurface Whole Flower – A Sativa dominant hybrid with flavour of fresh berries and spicy tropical fruits; 20-25% THC; 3.5g format.

Craft Golden Berry Pre-Rolls – An Indica dominant hybrid with a sweet spicy berry taste; 16-21% THC; 3 x 0.5g pre-rolls.





Florida Citrus Kush Vape Cartridge – An Indica dominant hybrid that provides a rich creamy taste of spicy citrus topped by a true, but subtle, Kush aftertaste; 80-86% THC; 1g cartridges.

Coming in May:

Balanced 5:5 Capsules – Organic extra virgin olive oil combined with 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD per gel cap. Clean label gel caps are non-GMO and free of additives, allergens, starch and gluten and minimize all flavours and aromas. 30 capsules per bottle.





Craft Uppercut Whole Flower – An indica dominant flower with a rich taste of lemon cookies and herbal tea, with earthy aromas; 20-25% THC; 3.5g format.

Mood Ring is committed to delivering sustainable cannabis products to market. This new line-up features vape cartridges made with hemp plastic mouthpieces that use 20 percent less plastic, and with the addition of a special compound, are designed to decompose at a significantly faster rate than traditional plastic mouthpieces.

For more information about Mood Ring, please visit https://moodring.com .

About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Neptune is a diversified health and wellness company with a mission to redefine health and wellness. Neptune is focused on building a portfolio of high quality, affordable consumer products in response to long-term secular trends and market demand for natural, plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands. The Company utilizes a highly flexible, cost-efficient manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure that can be scaled to quickly adapt to consumer demand and bring new products to market through its mass retail partners and e-commerce channels. For additional information, please visit: https://neptunewellness.com/ .

Disclaimer – Safe Harbor Forward–Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance and achievements of Neptune Wellness Solutions to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the said forward-looking statements.

Neither NASDAQ nor the Toronto Stock Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

