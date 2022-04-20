NEW STUDY: ONLY ONE QUARTER OF U.S. ADULTS WILL HAVE CABLE TV IN A FEW YEARS

Landmark report from Pixability reveals adults of all ages cutting the cord and shifting viewership to YouTube and four other major Connected TV platforms faster than expected

BOSTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixability ( www.pixability.com ), the provider of software and insights for video advertising on YouTube and other leading connected TV (CTV) platforms, today announced the release of a new study — How We Watch Now: US Consumer Streaming Habits on YouTube and Other Connected TV Platforms. The study, based on a survey of more than 700 U.S. adults over 18, examined trends in traditional and connected TV viewership, along with content consumption preferences and use of major CTV streaming platforms.

While 59% of U.S. adults subscribe to cable TV right now, the Pixability survey found that number will drop to 25% within the next few years. Among those who will be cutting the cord, more than half (63%) will do so within the year, demonstrating that the move away from traditional TV is accelerating. Among the 25% of adults who say they will still have cable in a few years, the highest concentration is over the age of 65.

The shift away from traditional TV towards streaming CTV viewership was apparent in other key findings of the study. According to the survey, YouTube viewers are now almost as likely to be watching YouTube on their TV as they are on their mobile device. 83% of U.S. adults who watch YouTube do so on their TV, making it the 2nd most popular device behind mobile (93%).

"While we're all aware of the shift from traditional TV to connected TV, this study revealed that the shift is accelerating faster than many people suspected," said David George, CEO of Pixability. "As this shift continues, YouTube's viewership on TV screens is growing exponentially and it has become the top ad-supported platform for CTV reach — and a new mainstream option for TV advertisers."

Other major findings of the study:

In addition to YouTube, four other AVOD services (Hulu, Roku, Peacock, Amazon Fire) comprise almost all ad-supported CTV viewing

YouTube has a greater reach than any other streaming platform, reaching 87% of US adults and 97% of those 25-34

Consumers spend roughly an hour a day on YouTube and consume multiple categories of content — over 15 on average

90% of Gen Z and Millennials in the U.S. now watch YouTube on TV screens

