BIC Names Dan Kuzdro As New North America General Manager

Leading Consumer Goods Company Solidifies Its North America Leadership Team With Well-Regarded, Senior Industry Executive

SHELTON, Conn., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC announces the appointment of Dan Kuzdro as North America General Manager, effective May 2, 2022. With over 30 years of experience in the consumer goods industry, Mr. Kuzdro is a seasoned member of the BIC North America team, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Sales since 2018. In his new role, Mr. Kuzdro will join BIC's Group Commercial Leadership Team and be responsible for managing BIC's commercial business in North America, as well as implementing the Company's long-term growth strategy and future development plans in the region. Mr. Kuzdro will remain based in Shelton, CT, reporting to Chester Twigg, Global Chief Commercial Officer.

BIC Selects SIS Group International as U.S. Representative of Cello Branded and Private-Label Products. (PRNewsFoto/BIC) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Twigg said, "Dan is a results-driven leader who understands our Company's mission and the exciting new direction our brand is headed. In addition to his business acumen, he is a respected industry veteran and an expert in unlocking the potential within a diverse set of teams. He is the clear choice for this important position, and we are proud to have him help us lead our business to new heights."

Mr. Kuzdro began his career with an 11-year tenure at beauty brand, Helene Curtis, in a variety of progressively advancing sales leadership roles. Prior to joining BIC, he spent 18 years at L'Oreal, managing the customer teams, commercial business, category management, finance, shopper marketing initiatives, and supply chain for several multi-billion-dollar product lines.

Mr. Kuzdro said, "To me, BIC represents the gold standard in providing everyday essentials that bring simplicity and joy to consumers all over the world. The opportunity to build on this legacy and foundation of excellence is incredibly exciting. I look forward to working in an expanded role alongside this talented team."

About BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC ® Kids, BIC FlexTM, BodyMarkTM by BIC ®, Cello®, Djeep ®, Lucky ® Stationery, Rocketbook ®, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us.TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox TM and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

BIC announces the appointment of Dan Kuzdro as North America General Manager, effective May 2, 2022. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BIC Corporation