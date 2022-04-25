Cypris expands innovation intelligence capabilities to include global data

Market intelligence provider brings 500M+ live global data points to R&D & innovation teams

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cypris announced the expansion of their innovation intelligence platform to include global data points. Users can now analyze and monitor 500M+ global data points on companies, industry-relevant research papers, key market players, patents, and more via the live AI-driven dashboard.

Cypris provides actionable innovation intelligence to R&D and innovation teams through their centralized dashboard and custom reports. With current users at the Fortune 100 to SMB level, the interactive dashboard tracks and analyzes live data on innovation activity across 120M+ global patents, 250M+ research papers, 10M+ companies, 1M+ news sources, and more to help organizations answer key R&D questions.

"Rather than relying on siloed public search tools, misaligned software, or work with IP attorneys to source these crucial data points, we provide a comprehensive platform designed to serve R&D teams directly," said Steven Hafif, Cypris CEO. "Ensuring that our platform tracks innovation activity globally was a crucial step in providing our users with a more complete picture of the technology landscapes they're investing time, money, and resources into."

About Cypris

Cypris provides live AI-driven innovation intelligence and custom market research reports to R&D and innovation teams. The platform helps companies across industries answer key R&D questions, avoid missing key data points that put projects at risk, and connect teams to the global innovation ecosystem. To learn more about Cypris and how they help R&D and innovation teams, visit ipcypris.com

