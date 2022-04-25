Sierra Management and Technologies Announces Two Significant Contract Awards with Combined Value of Over $31 Million

Sierra Management and Technologies Announces Two Significant Contract Awards with Combined Value of Over $31 Million

CALIFORNIA, Md., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Management and Technologies, Inc. (Sierra), an industry-leading provider of technologies in software engineering, application development, and logistics for the nation's defense, federal, and commercial sectors, today announced that, together with its bidding partner Advanced Concepts and Technology International (ACT1), it was awarded a new contract for Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment (ALRE) by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD).

Sierra Technologies Logo (PRNewswire)

The new ALRE contract, with a total value of approximately $6 million for Sierra, will generate annual revenue of approximately $1.2 million for the firm. It marks a significant achievement for Sierra as it focuses on generating growth organically and through acquisitions of companies that share its values and customer-centric focus.

The new ALRE contract win comes on the heels of a separate, significant contract award for Sierra from the U.S. Navy in February 2022. This $25 million prime contract awarded to Sierra keeps Sierra performing the Central Kitting Activity (CKA), a vital role in support of the NAWCAD Air Group, Supply and Materials Division, Property Management Department, Centrally Managed Programs, Kit Management mission as it serves as a central hub for assembly, storage, distribution, and reclamation of Technical Directive (TD) change kits for all naval aviation systems and subsystems.

"Together, the ALRE and CKA wins and the effort to achieve them align with Sierra's philosophy of taking care of our people, expanding into new markets, and being fluid, transparent, and engaged in our professional relationships with other companies to maximize our bottom line and stakeholder experience, and deliver exceptional value to our customers," Jeff Wynne, CEO of Sierra, said. "Critically, these contracts allow us to build experience, capabilities, and references for future work as we serve our customers and help them achieve their critical missions."

"The ALRE win is significant in several ways. First, this is a new contract, not a follow-on to existing work. Second, this ALRE assignment is in a new area beyond Sierra's previous contracts, which will fuel future growth beyond our legacy business," said Wynne. "This reflects the work of our business development team to track this opportunity, identify and build a successful relationship with a teaming partner in ACT1, and then writing and pricing a winning proposal."

"Sierra is well-positioned to execute on our strategy, grow organically and through acquisitions, and serve our customers with superb performance and results," Wynne said.

ALRE Contract Details

NAWCAD Lakehurst provides full life-cycle programmatic support for ALRE, which includes Catapults (Steam & EMALS), Arresting Gear (Mk7 and AAG), Shipboard Aviation Information Systems, Visual Landing Aids (VLA), and other related systems on Aircraft Carrier Vessels (CV/CVN), Amphibious Assault Ships (LHA/LHD), and Air Capable Ships (ACS). Customers include the Naval Air Systems Command (PMA-251), Fleet, Type Commanders, Naval Sea Systems Command (PMS-312), PMSs supporting air capable ships, US Navy, and Foreign Military Sales to other nations. ALRE also includes Expeditionary Air Field (EAF) systems and subsystems. EAF includes Arresting Gear systems, Lighting systems, Surfacing systems, and Geotechnical systems. Customers are the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Marine Air Wings (MAW), 13 Marine Wing Support Squadrons (MWSS), Naval Air Systems Command, Type Commanders, and the Chief of Naval Operations.

CKA Contract Details

Through the assembly of the Technical Directive change kits, the CKA directly supports Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Operational, Safety, and Improvement Program (OSIP) initiatives. The scope of the effort will provide support to all NAVAIR Program Manager Air (PMAs) with the implementation of approved Engineering Change Proposals (ECPs) involving retrofit kits for naval aviation weapon systems and subsystems.

"We are proud to continue supporting the NAWCAD Kit Management Team and provide support to the warfighter by ensuring they have the material necessary to maintain product support for aircraft weapons systems," Wynne said.

About Sierra Management and Technologies, Inc:

Sierra Management and Technologies, Inc. provides industry leading technologies in software engineering, application development, and logistics for the nation's defense, federal, and commercial sectors.

SIERRA MANAGEMENT AND TECHNOLOGIES, INC., IS A SMALL, DISADVANTAGED, MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS.

Contact for Sierra Management and Technologies:

Douglas Kiker

(202) 903-6739

douglas@indelable.com

Contact for ACT1:

Claudio Monticelli

cmonticelli@act-i.com

ACT1 VP, Aviation Line of Business

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sierra Management and Technologies