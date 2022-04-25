Society for Information Display (SID) Announces Display Week 2022 Keynote Addresses by Top Executives from LG Display Co., Meta Reality Labs and BOE

Back-to-back addresses to provide global perspective and insights on emerging display technologies, devices and future trends that will impact value chain stakeholders with a special Awards Luncheon Speaker

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Display Week, the world's leading international technical event for electronic display innovation, today announces dynamic back-to-back keynote addresses by three prestigious visionary executives who lead display technologies and product innovation within their enterprises. Collectively these addresses will provide key insights, perspective and opportunities on the horizon for the assembled industry stakeholders, comprised of display creators, value-add suppliers, OEMs and end-users.

The highly anticipated thought leadership keynotes will take place on Tuesday, May 10, from 8:35 am – 10:30 am, at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, immediately preceding the opening of the 150+ exhibitor Display Week Exhibition at 10:30 am, which is expected to attract thousands of visitors from across the globe. On Wednesday, May 11, there will be a special speaker at the annual awards luncheon, starting at noon.

Soo-Young Yoon , Executive Vice President and CTO, LG Display Co., Ltd.

Joe O'Keeffe , VP of Display and Optics, Meta Reality Labs

XuXiaoguang, Chief Technology Officer, BOE

Michael Zink , Vice President of Emerging & Creative Technologies, WarnerMedia (Awards Luncheon Speaker)

About the Speakers

Soo-Young Yoon, Executive Vice President and CTO, LG Display Co., Ltd.

May 10, 8:35 a.m.

Presenting "The New Normal and Displays"

Soo-Young Yoon is executive vice president and chief technology officer of LG Display. He is responsible for the development of next-generation displays as well as OLED technology. Since joining LG Display in 2002, Yoon has led the development of various innovative technologies. In 2007, he developed the GIP technology that embeds semiconductor integrated circuits into a display panel, which is currently applied as a standard to reduce the cost and bezel size of displays. As director of LG Display's OLED Research Division (2011-2014) and laboratory (2015-2020), he contributed to strengthening the competitiveness of OLED through the development of OLED technologies such as flexible, transparent, 8K, and rollable. He presented a blueprint for the future of OLED by successfully completing the 77-in. transparent flexible OLED national project in 2017. He received his Ph.D. in physics from Hanyang University in 1999, and afterward worked as a researcher at Philips, UK.

Joe O'Keeffe, VP of Display and Optics, Meta Reality Labs

May 10, 9:10 a.m.

Presenting "Displays for AR/VR: Challenges and Trends"

Joe O'Keeffe is VP of display and optics at Meta Reality Labs, where his team is responsible for all display and optics-related technology development and productization for Facebook's AR, VR, and Portal products. O'Keeffe, a serial entrepreneur, founded and was CEO of InfiniLED, an innovator of uLED display technology, which Facebook acquired in 2016. He was also the founder and CEO of SensL, an innovator of SiPM sensor technology for LiDAR and PET scanning (acquired by ON Semi in 2017) and the founder and CEO of EnBIO, an innovator of metal coating technology for space and medical applications. His career also includes stints as managing director of the European arm of Inflow, a U.S.-based data center/IT managed-services company and as business development manager with Motorola in Russia, where he was responsible for Motorola's first manufacturing operation in Eastern Europe.

Xu Xiaoguang, Chief Technology Officer, BOE

May 10, 9:45 a.m.

Empowering IoT with Displays – The Future and the Pathways

Xu Xiaoguang graduated with a PhD in physical chemistry from Peking University and joined BOE in 2009. He was formerly in charge of the BOE Technology Strategy and International Cooperation Center and the chief strategy officer (CSO) of BOE, and now serves as chief technology officer (CTO) of the group. In addition, Xu is director of the Center of Technology Innovation for Display in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area and the director general of the Beijing Enterprise Technology Center Innovation Service League. As the group CTO of BOE, he has played a pivotal role in strategy formulation, global cooperation for technology sourcing, new display types, and advanced technology innovation, taking the lead of BOE in ceaselessly making breakthroughs and realizing technology advances worldwide.

Awards Luncheon Speaker

Michael Zink, Vice President of Emerging & Creative Technologies, WarnerMedia

May 11, Noon, Room 220A

As vice president of emerging & creative technologies at WarnerMedia, Michael Zink is responsible for exploring emerging technologies to enhance WarnerMedia's storytelling capabilities across different platforms. This includes assessing the latest technologies, developing innovative experiences, and integrating new solutions into creative production workflows. Zink also participates in several industry associations, serving as president & chairman for the UHD Alliance, and education vice president for SMPTE. Prior to joining Warner Bros. in 2014, he worked at Technicolor for more than 10 years, most recently as vice president of technology strategy, where he was responsible for launching the production efforts around various new distribution formats, and adoption of Technicolor technology solutions within industry groups. Earlier in his career, he worked for several media production facilities in Germany.

Among key highlights of Display Week 2022:

Display Week's international Technical Symposium is known for its depth, breadth and deep-subject matter expertise, and includes Sunday short courses and Monday seminars, together with more than 70 technical sessions consisting of 400+ oral and poster sessions throughout the week presenting the most current developments and advancements in high-tech display technology.

Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and

Mixed Reality

Bendable, Foldable, Rollable Displays

Emerging Technologies and

Applications

Liquid Crystal Technology

Active-Matrix Devices

Applied Vision/Human Factors

Emissive, Micro-LED, and Quantum-Dot Displays Display Electronics

Display Manufacturing

Display Systems

Display Measurement

Next-Gen Automotive Displays and HMI Technologies

Active-Matrix Devices

Interactive Displays and Systems.

The Display Week exhibition attracts more than 150 market-leading companies from Asia, the U.S and Europe and is the only exhibition covering the entire electronic display and visual information technology supply chain.

AR/VR/MR

Displays (auto, avionic, entertainment,

marine, military)

Devices (bendable, foldable, rollable)

Components

Backlighting

Opto-electronics

High-performance materials (glass,

films, crystals, coatings)

Form factors

Test and measurement equipment

Software tools Design tools (LCD, LED, OLED, AMOLED)

IoT integrated solutions

Photonics

Quantum Dots

Sensor products

Printed electronics

Smart systems

Systems integrators

Touch solutions

Manufacturing resources (OEM, ODM,

EMS)

