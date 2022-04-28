ASU economists on inflation, employment, and the housing market at Economic Outlook

One of the longest-running, most in-demand forecast events in Arizona live on Zoom May 4

TEMPE, Ariz., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizona State University economists, most 2021 metrics for the state and national economy were the best in more than 40 years, but 2022 is being whipsawed by rapid inflation, geopolitical shocks, and rising interest rates that loom as headwinds. So, what is next for the economy?

With continuing supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and land affordability issues, the annual Economic Outlook is an important event to attend to learn what's next for the economy. Presented by the Economic Club of Phoenix, it's one of the longest-running, most in-demand forecast events in the Valley and will be offered live on Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. (Arizona time) on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Economic Club of Phoenix Zoom events are free of charge, and all are welcome to attend the premier business speaker series. Register at wpcarey.asu.edu/economic-club/events.

Top experts from Arizona State University's W. P. Carey School of Business, who are regularly interviewed in the press for their expertise in the national, state, and local economy, as well as trends in commercial and residential real estate, examine the changing economy, projections, and trends that are affecting metro Phoenix and beyond.

Featured speakers:

Dennis Hoffman, director of the ASU Office of the University Economist and director of the Seidman Research Institute, will discuss the current economy and explain why inflation is persistent today, what's next, and explore economic risk factors and opportunities.

Lee McPheters, research professor of economics and director of the JPMorgan Chase Economic Outlook Center, will offer the latest forecasts for Arizona and the greater Phoenix area for critical indicators, including employment, income and population growth, as well as an analysis of industries with the strongest growth trends, including health care, transportation, warehousing, and professional and technical services.

Mark Stapp, Fred E. Taylor Professor in Real Estate and executive director of the Master of Real Estate Development program, will share highlights from the latest Commercial Brokers Survey and trends shaping the U.S. and Arizona real estate market in 2023.

Amy Ostrom, interim dean of the W. P. Carey School of Business and PetSmart Chair in Services Leadership, will moderate the Economic Outlook, with the economists answering audience questions during an interactive Q&A session.

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries, and alumni represent W. P. Carey in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

