FANCURVE REVEALS THE FUTURE OF DIGITAL SPORTS FASHION

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fancurve, a blockchain-enabled digital fashion company, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking platform focused on building communities around virtual sports apparel and lifestyle collectibles. By engaging its audience through digitally wearable jerseys and interactive extensions, Fancurve aims to shape the future of digital sports fashion, connecting fans with the biggest athletes, clubs, designers, and culture-defining brands.

Fancurve is an original, user-friendly platform with bespoke virtual apparel drops designed by highly skilled - digital fashion designers. As the locker room for the modern sports collector, Fancurve is a space to express fandom and gear up for the next adventure. Through its community-driven ethos, Fancurve serves as an approachable Web3 launchpad for other fashion and lifestyle brands as they enter the growing metaverse.

Founded by Chris Chaney (C4+, OpTic Gaming/Houston Outlaws, Limitless Studios) and Andrew Nestor (Dugout, Bologna FC, MP & Silva), Fancurve has formed a team of talented employees with extensive experience across Web3, fashion, esports, and traditional football, having worked with major industry leaders within these spaces. Its diverse global team is nearly as international as football itself, with employees based in the United States, Germany, France, Denmark, United Kingdom, Portugal, Spain, Serbia, Nigeria and Pakistan.

"At Fancurve, we're focused on updating the meaning of sports fandom - for today's digital world and redefining what it will become in the future," said Chris Chaney, Fancurve Founder and CEO. "Our priority is to build a trustworthy and engaging platform for our users as they explore the growing Web3 ecosystem. In doing so, we're striving to be nothing less than the largest and most innovative digital wearables platform for sports fans across the globe."

At launch, Fancurve has raised a $6.25M seed round from a diverse cross section of investors across the sports, technology and Web3 landscape. Led by Greenfield One, other key partners (among 42 total investors) include Shima Capital, 6th Man Ventures, OneFootball, Reverb Ventures and Valhalla Capital, with angel investment from MP & Silva co-founder Carlo Pozzali, Sorare growth lead Brian O'Hagan and OneFootball CEO Lucas Von Cranach. Star footballers André Schürrle and Mario Götze also participated in the seed round. Together, their collective investment will support Fancurve's growth and future offerings.

"The Fancurve team excited us with their ambition and expertise across Web3, sports and fashion," said Jascha Samadi, Co-founder and Partner at Greenfield One. "We're proud to work with them as they champion and introduce innovative sports fashion ideas into the metaverse."

In May, Fancurve will unveil its suite of initial drops, headlined by a flagship partnership with a top La Liga football club. For the latest news and developments, join the Fancurve Discord and follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Discord.

About Fancurve:

Fancurve is a digital sports fashion platform that empowers fans to express their passions, personalities and connection through premium digital sports wearables. We develop unique collaborations that bring together global communities through their shared passion for football (soccer), culture and fashion.

By connecting fans with the world's leading athletes, clubs, culture-defining brands and designers, Fancurve is building a community that will shape the future of sports fashion. Fancurve will also serve as a Web3 launchpad for fashion and lifestyle brands and products to enter the metaverse.

Fancurve is backed by Greenfield One, Shima Capital, 6th Man Ventures, OneFootball and Reverb Ventures, with angel investment from MP & Silva co-founder Carlo Pozzali, Sorare growth lead Brian O'Hagan and OneFootball CEO Lucas Von Cranach, plus investment from star footballers André Schürrle, Mario Götze and other investors from the crypto, sports and gaming industries.

