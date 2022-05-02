Checkpoint reveals new RF label that slashes shrink on metallic items by up to 50%

First of its kind security label will enable retailers to effectively protect metallic merchandise

THOROFARE, N.J., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solving one of the perennial problems associated with protecting merchandise using RF-based Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) systems, Checkpoint Systems has today announced it has developed a unique security label specifically for metallic items.

Delivering a shrink reduction of up to 50% during trails with leading US and European retailers, the Checkpoint RF Metal™ Label will give retailers even more options when it comes to protecting metallic items.

Protecting at-risk items

Historically, hardware items like paint tins, drill bits and wrenches, as well as food and beauty products packaged in metallic materials, like foil and cans, have been difficult to protect without using defensive tactics, such as display cabinets. This is because the metallic material on such products absorbs the RF energy, making it harder to detect items passing out of the store.

With over 50 years' experience developing innovative solutions that meet the demands of retailers around the world, Checkpoint has revealed another industry first, becoming the only security label supplier with a dedicated solution to address this age-old concern.

Outstanding trial results

During a series of trials at retailers around the world, the Metal Label delivered incredible results – reducing shrinkage across all product types, including canned tuna, baby formula, deodorants, face creams and foil-lined coffee products. Over a six-week period, one line saw shrinkage reduce by as much as 85% by simply applying the new label, while shrink was at least halved on most other products.

The Metal Label can be quickly applied in-store or at source and can be used on most metallic object to create a strong visual deterrent. It will give retailers peace of mind that their at-risk items can now be displayed in prime positions whilst still being protected. And, importantly, it will not impact the customer experience, with the small label having minimal effect on the visual appearance of products.

Ivan Gosling, Global Product Manager at Checkpoint Systems, commented:

"This label is a game-changer for retailers. Since RF technology was introduced, there has always been a problem protecting metallic merchandise. Some retailers have learned to live with it, others have resorted to defensive measures, such as display cabinets, which naturally affect customer engagement and subsequently sales. The Metal Label is enabling most types of metallic items to now be protected in open display environments, and shrinkage can be cut significantly."

Checkpoint's RF Metal Label is available immediately.



