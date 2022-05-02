DeFi Technologies' Subsidiary Valour Gains Approval to Extend Distribution of Single Digital Assets from Top 75 to Top 125

Valour approved by Finansinspektionen, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (SFSA), to extend its single digital asset distribution from Top 75 to Top 125 by market capitalisation.

The extension opens the door for greater diversification for Valour's clients.

TORONTO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTCQB: DEFTF), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, announced today that Valour Inc. ("Valour"), its wholly owned subsidiary and a pioneer in digital asset exchange traded products ("ETPs"), has received approval to extend its distribution from the Top 75 single digital assets by market capitalisation to the Top 125.

DeFi Technologies, Inc. Logo (CNW Group/DeFi Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The approval from Finansinspektionen, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority ("SFSA"), supplements Valour's base prospectus and will enable Valour to distribute ETPs across the Swedish and EU markets involving the Top 125 single digital assets.

The criteria for the Top 125 are based on data regarding market capitalisation and price per unit in USD as published on coinmarketcap.com.

"With this extension we are opening the door for our clients to access more digital assets and a greater range of innovative technologies. Demand for our ETPs has been tremendous in the first months of 2022 and we're pleased to be able to bring our clients increased diversity with ease and in a cost-effective way," said Tommy Fransson, CEO of Valour. "We see this as a natural development as we continue to develop our products and make digital asset investment exposure secure and accessible."

Valour offers fully hedged digital asset ETPs with low to zero management fees, with product listings across four European exchanges. Valour's existing product range includes Valour Uniswap ( UNI ), Cardano ( ADA ), Polkadot ( DOT ), Solana ( SOL ), Avalanche (AVAX ) and Terra Luna ( LUNA ) ETPs – as well as Valour's flagship Bitcoin Zero and Valour Ethereum Zero products, the first fully hedged, passive investment product with Bitcoin ( BTC ) and Ethereum ( ETH ) as underlyings which are completely fee-free, with competitors charging up to 2.5% in management fees.

Learn more about DeFi Technologies and Valour at defi.tech and valour.com .

About Valour

Valour Inc. issues exchange-listed financial products that enable retail and institutional investors to access investment in disruptive innovations, such as digital assets, in a simple and secure way. Established in 2019 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Valour is a wholly owned subsidiary of DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: DEFI, GR: RMJ.F, OTCQB: DEFTF). For more information on Valour, visit www.valour.com .

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance. Our mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralized technologies which we believe lie at the heart of the future of finance. On behalf of our shareholders and investors, we identify opportunities and areas of innovation, and build and invest in new technologies and ventures in order to provide trusted, diversified exposure across the decentralized finance ecosystem. For more information or to subscribe to receive company updates and financial information, visit https://defi.tech/ .

