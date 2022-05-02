Inventhelp Presents A Redesigned Cereal Bowl (OSK-161)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After observing others and listening to their complaints about their cereal being soggy, I wanted to create a more enjoyable way for them to eat cereal and help to prevent waste," said an inventor from Kihei, H.I. "My uniquely designed cereal bowl is durable and keeps your food crunchy and appealing for a longer period of time."

He developed the BUDDY BOWL to help keep your breakfast cereal crunchy and appealing for a longer period of time. In doing so, it eliminates soggy, unappetizing cereal in milk, which would prevent wastage of cereal. In doing so, it could save money by preventing premature replacement of expensive cereal. This bowl is simple to use, durable and lightweight and contributes to a more enjoyable breakfast for all, especially children.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OSK-161, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

