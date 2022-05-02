Werner Ensures Safety Above All™ By Offering Free Training to over 30K Jobsite Professionals During 2022 OSHA Safety Stand-Down

During Month of May, Werner to Host Over 150 Safety Events Nationwide and Provide Continued Education Through a Dedicated Safety Webinar

ITASCA, Ill., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Werner, the world leader in ladders and manufacturer of climbing products and fall protection equipment, has committed to training over 30,000 construction professionals nationwide. Werner will host more than 150 free in-person training events during the month of May in support of the Occupational Safety & Health Administration's 2022 National Safety Stand-Down initiative.

Always dedicated to Safety Above All™, Werner helps jobsite professionals access a higher standard of safety through training , education and free resources. Throughout the month of May and all year long, industry pros can turn to Werner for a variety of training resources created to help prevent falls on the jobsite, including online tools, a webinar hosted by Werner's safety leaders and in-person training sessions.

"Werner's world-class climbing and fall protection equipment are a jobsite necessity, but knowledge and ongoing education are critical pieces of the safety equation," said Chad Lingerfelt, National Safety Training Manager at WernerCo. "With fall protection and ladders being in the top five most cited OSHA violations, this type of training is more important than ever. Our team brings Werner's industry-leading safety expertise and innovation directly to professionals who must rely on their skill and experience, along with the necessary equipment, to stay safe while taking on dangerous jobs."

According to OSHA, falls from elevation continue to be the leading cause of death for construction workers. Like all safety leaders, Werner wants every construction pro to get home safely at the end of the day.

SAFETY LEADERS AT YOUR JOBSITE

Securing a free 30-minute in person or virtual training session from an expert with one of the world's leading jobsite safety companies is as easy as visiting Werner's website . Team leaders and professionals can schedule a Fall Protection & Ladder Safety session through a simple online form.

With Werner's commitment to Safety Above All, the same elite level of training is provided to teams of any size, whether they are current Werner customers or not. The Werner Jobsite Safety and Security Team travels nationwide and are committed to training at least 30,000 pros in support of this year's OSHA Safety Stand-Down initiative.

INDUSTRY EXPERTS AT YOUR FINGERTIPS

Werner's internal safety training leaders will also support Safety Stand-Down with a free one-hour webinar on May 10 at 1 p.m. EDT. The webinar will provide an easy-to-remember safety framework: The ABCDE's of Fall Protection.

The webinar will explore Werner fall arrest systems, which have five main components that make up the ABCDE's of Fall Protection: Anchorage, Body Support, Connections, Descent & Rescue, and Education. Werner's panel of industry-leading experts will explore each of those components in detail, along with demonstrating the ways Werner products enhance jobsite safety through innovations like built-in INSPECT!™ and Web Alert features that make equipment inspection simple.

The webinar will be led by Werner's National Safety Training Manager Chad Lingerfelt, along with Jobsite Safety and Security Managers Sev Danyalian and Matt Patterson.

Click here to add the webinar to your calendar on May 10 at 1 p.m. EDT.

PLATINUM-GRADE ONLINE EDUCATION

Outside of OSHA's annual Safety Stand-Down initiative, Werner continues to offer a variety of free online training tools, including the free Fall Protection Core Training Course, winner of the 2021 Platinum OH&S Industrial Hygiene Award for online education and training.

The online course, available to take any time, covers the ABCDE's of Fall Protection and allows participants to earn a certificate demonstrating their knowledge of basic safety standards. Werner offers a full library of ladder safety and fall protection videos along with additional training courses that are regularly updated.

Werner's core award-winning training course and many additional resources are available at wernerco.com/training .

