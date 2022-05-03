CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD AND VARI ANNOUNCE THREE LEASES AT VARISPACE LAS COLINAS TOTALING 128,000 SF

Workspace Offers Turnkey Space-As-A-Service Model for Tenants

DALLAS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushman & Wakefield announced today that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged three leases totaling 128,000 square feet at VariSpace Las Colinas, a Class A multi-tenant workspace located in Irving, Texas. VariSpace Las Colinas is owned by Vari, a Texas-based workspace innovation company.

Located on the corner of Highway 114 and Walnut Hill Lane, the campus offers a total of 312,000 rentable square feet designed to offer flexible space solutions for tenants. VariSpace Las Colinas offers professional space planning to tenants to create fully-furnished floorplans that can be reconfigured as business needs change. The multi-tenant campus uses workspace products by Vari such as movable walls, standing desks, conference tables, seating, and more to create fully customized spaces for each tenant. VariSpace Las Colinas has two 37,000 rentable square feet suites currently available to lease.

CAE, a high technology company providing solutions to make the world a safer place, was represented by Jeff Eiting of CBRE and leased 16,000 square feet. Caris Life Sciences, represented by Greg Burns of ESRP, leased 37,000 square feet. An additional 75,000 square feet has been leased to an education organization. Cushman & Wakefield Executive Managing Directors Johnny Johnson and Chris Taylor represented the landlord, Vari, in the lease negotiations.

Why Tenants Are Choosing VariSpace

"We are seeing more companies prioritize creative use of space as more people return to the office," said Johnson. "VariSpace offers modern office amenities along with the flexibility to reconfigure spaces as needed. It's an ideal environment for tenants who desire scalability."

"Vari has worked with tens of thousands of companies to create workspaces that attract and retain the people they need to grow their businesses, and we're bringing that expertise to buildings and tenants to redefine the future of office space," said Jason McCann, CEO and co-founder of Vari.

Vari owns two other Class A buildings in convenient suburban locations.

VariSpace Southlake, a Class A multi-tenant building located at 1900 W. Kirkwood Boulevard in Southlake, Texas, is also leasing suites from 10,000 square feet and up.

VariSpace Coppell, the company's third location in DFW, will be completed in summer 2022 and will offer suites from 8,000 to 60,000 square feet. The three-story building will also serve as the new global headquarters for Vari.

